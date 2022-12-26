Bobbie Brelowski Published 2:42 pm Monday, December 26, 2022

July 22, 1929-Dec. 21, 2022

Bobbie M. Brelowski, 93, of Niles, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Dec.21, 2022, in

Brentwood of Niles.

She was born on July 22, 1929, in Martinville, Arkansas to Lloyd and Blanche (Wiggins) Womack. Bobbie graduated from Buchanan (Michigan) High School, and earned both her Bachelors and Masters degrees from Andrews University in Berrien Springs, Michigan. She was employed for twenty years by the Niles Community Schools, teaching High School Business classes and retired in 1985.

Bobbie was a member of the Niles Westside Seventh-day Adventist Church. She enjoyed sewing and

creating crocheted goods, tending her flower and vegetable gardens, and canning the produce of her

gardens, all of which she generously shared with her loved ones. Bobbie was an extremely loving and

giving mother and grandmother.

On May 10, 1952, at Saint Mary Catholic Church in Niles, she married Henry A. Brelowski with whom she celebrated the fifty-fifth anniversary of their wedding prior to his death on September 20, 2007. She was also sadly preceded in death by a grandson, Adam Brelowski in 1995; and by her sisters Ida Kimmel and Estelle Hinkle and brothers Doyce , John and Landon Womack.

Surviving family includes three sons, Richard (Nancy) Brelowski of Toledo, Ohio and Donald (Carolyn)

Brelowski and David (Nancy) Brelowski both of Niles; grandchildren Paul (Sarah) Brelowski, Eric (Jamie) Brelowski-Cohn, Michael, Matthew and Luke Brelowski, Elizabeth (Kory) Koepfer, and Tracy (Bryan) Waggoner; Great-grandchildren Greyson, Cole, Madisyn, Dylan, Dominick, Brynlee, Everly and Baby Boy due in April 2023; Bobbie’s sister, Betty Skalla and many nieces and nephews.

The family of Bobbie Brelowski will gather privately at her graveside in Calvary Cemetery in Niles for a

Committal service by Pastor Alex Rybachek of Niles Westside Seventh-day Adventist Church.

Contributions in memory of Bobbie may be made to ADRA (Adventist Development and Relief Agency)

12501 Old Columbia Pike, Silver Spring, Maryland 20904 http://adra.org/.

Arrangements have been made at Halbritter Wickens Funeral Home, 615 E. Main St. Niles.

Online condolences to the family may be made at www.halbritterwickens.com