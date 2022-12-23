Travel advisory issued for Cass County until 1 p.m. Saturday Published 10:08 am Friday, December 23, 2022

CASSOPOLIS — A travel advisory has been issued by Cass County Sheriff’s Richard Behnke that is in effect until 1 p.m. Saturday.

The advisory, which sent into effect at midnight Friday, coincides with the blizzard warning that has been issued by the National Weather Service.

The travel advisory has been issued because conditions will become treacherous and, in many places, may become impassable. Blowing a drifting snow will significantly reduce visibility and low temperatures and wind chills will cause other hazards.

All non-essential traffic is being asked to stay off the roadways and the public should only travel if absolutely necessary. Anyone the decides to travel should be prepared for an emergency in case the get stranded.

Travelers should stay with their vehicle and keep the exhaust clear so that carbon monoxide poisoning does not occur. Have an emergency kit in the vehicle with food and drink, a shovel, blankets, and other equipment in case you are forced to stay with vehicle for an extended period.