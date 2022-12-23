Meier set to run for Southwestern Michigan Published 1:12 pm Friday, December 23, 2022

DOWAGIAC — Taylor Meier, of Paw Paw, will join the Southwestern Michigan College women’s cross country team next season.

Meier is the second member of Roadrunner Coach Zac Saratori’s 2023 class. She joins Camryn Brown, of Coloma, who has also signed her National Junior College Athletic Association letter of intent.

“I’m really ecstatic about having Taylor join our program,” Saratori said. “She had a bit of a rough time at the end of this past cross country season, but she’s a phenomenally talented runner. I’m very happy that she’s chosen to run with us and I’m looking forward to her making a major impact on the team this coming season.”

Paw Paw Coach Chris DiPierre says she will be a good edition to the Roadruner roster.

“Taylor is a kind, hard-working young lady,” he said. “You are lucky to have her on your team.”