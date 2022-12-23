MDOT announces Niles area road construction projects for 2024 Published 11:22 am Friday, December 23, 2022

NILES — A set of planned street project aim to make travel easier for Niles community members.

The Michigan Department of Transportation has announced its 2024 construction plans for the Niles area, according to Niles Mayor Nick Shelton.

On his official Facebook page, Shelton listed the planned projects set to be carried out by MDOT in 2024: