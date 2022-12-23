John M. Hewitt Published 8:22 pm Friday, December 23, 2022

Sept. 24, 1933-Dec. 20. 2022

John H. Hewitt, 89, of Berrien Center, MI, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at his home.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at 12 p.m., at Clark Chapel, 405 Center St. Dowagiac, with Pastor Daniel Barz officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 11 a.m., until the time of service at the funeral home. Memorial contributions in John’s name may be made to the Berrien County Youth Fair or Michiana Two-Cylinder Club. Those wishing to leave the family a message of condolence may do so at www.clarkch.com

John was born Sept. 24, 1933, in Berrien Center, to G. Clayton and Helen (Arter) Hewitt. On March 24, 2001, he married Joyce (Landon) Perkins. John was a hard-working man, he operated his family farm and owned and operated his own trucking business, John Hewitt Trucking. He had a love for John Deer Tractors and was a member of the Two-Cylinder Club. John had a passion for collecting and building toy train sets. Most of all he loved his family and will be greatly missed.

John is survived by his loving wife, Joyce Hewitt; daughter, Shea (Roger) Kulwicki; grandchildren, Landon Kulwicki and Karli Kulwicki; great-grandson, Johnathan Gulotta; 4 nephews and 1 niece. He was preceded in death by his parents, G. Clayton Hewitt and Helen Hewitt; and brothers, Carlton Hewitt and Lawrence ‘Dean’ Hewitt.