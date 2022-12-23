Dowagiac honors students of the month; outgoing board members Published 9:12 pm Friday, December 23, 2022

DOWAGIAC — The Dowagiac Board of Education held its final regular meeting of 2022 in the Performing Arts Center at Dowagiac Middle School Monday.

The board held a moment of silence for the late Sarah Proctor, a second-grade teacher at Justus Gage, who died in a car accident earlier in the month. They also honored outgoing board members Ronald Jones and Terry Groth for their years of service.

“This is your last regular board meeting for the term that you have served this district,” said Dowagiac Superintendent Jonathan Whan. “Thank you very much. These are difficult jobs and you have led this district well through some very challenging and interesting times. On behalf of the board, the district and the community we have a little token of our appreciation.”

The board also honored the November Students of the Month:

• Kirsha Grady, Union High School

• Balois Franco, Dowagiac Middle School

• Skylynn Sweet, Justus Gage

• Alexis Zavaleta-Cruz, Sister Lakes

• Alaric Engen, Patrick Hamilton

• Lyla-May Caldwell, Kincheloe

In other agenda items, the board approved new/replacement/revised policies as recommended by NEOLA, approved the purchase of a new maintenance plow truck and the expulsion of two students.

The board then entered into closed session to discuss the superintendent’s evaluation.

Upon returning to open session, the board approved Whan’s evaluation rating for the 2022-23 school year as effective.