Brown signs with Roadrunners Published 9:26 am Friday, December 23, 2022

DOWAGIAC — The Southwestern Michigan College women’s cross country team is coming off a strong finish at the National Junior College Athletic Association Division II Championships and looking to improve its squad for the 2023 season.

Roadrunners’ Coach Zac Sartori signed his first runner for next season as Coloma’s Camryn Brown inked a letter of intent.

“I’ve been watching Camryn run for the past two years now and I’m very excited she’ll be joining the team,” he said. “She shows a ton of potential and has already proven to be an excellent student in the classroom. I’m looking forward to seeing what she can do for us on the cross country course where she’ll have not one or two, but an entire team of strong young women running alongside her.”

Brown’s Coloma coach, Travis Hargen, says that she will be a good fit for the SMC program.

“Camryn is one of the most coachable athletes I have come across in my career,” he said. “Her running/training IQ is extremely high, and her desire to continue getting better is always present. When the team’s schedule is disrupted by weather delays or other unforeseeable cancellations, Camryn is always disciplined enough to move forward with training on her own. Camryn is the ultimate awesome teammate. She always has kind words, has a positive attitude and motivates those around her on a regular basis. Some cross country/track runners train during the season. Camryn is a year-round runner. For her, it’s always the running season.”