Linda Procter Published 10:24 am Wednesday, December 21, 2022

Sept. 19, 1958-Dec. 16, 2022

Linda Marquis Procter, 72, of Dowagiac, passed away Friday evening, Dec. 16 ,2022 at her home.

She was born on Sept. 12, 1950 in Liverpool, England to William and Joan Marquis.

Linda was employed by Ascension Borgess-Lee Hospital in Dowagiac for over 15 years. She was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing softball and bowling. Linda was also a lifetime #1 fan of the Beach Boys. On Aug 13, 2010, she was married to David S. Procter, who preceded her in death on March 7, 2015. Linda and David would look forward to the Dowagiac Memorial Day Parade, where they hosted an annual party for family and friends.

Surviving are her five children, Blue Walker of Dowagiac, Tony Walker of Arizona, Jenni (Charles) White of Dowagiac, Steven Walker of Dowagiac and Joanie Zakoor of Elkhart; grandchildren, Erik (Kayla Heffington) Walker, Kody Walker, Adam Chapman, Austin (Caitlyn) Chapman, Destiny (Austin Shely) Chapman, Devin Chapman and Gavin Jess; great-grandchildren, Lane Chapman, Tanner Chapman, Allison Chapman, Johnny Chapman, Aubrey Shely and Stephen Jess; two sisters, Emily (Patrick) Pinaud, Susan Marquis; one brother, Steven (Julia) Marquis of Pennsylvania; step-son, Joshua Procter; and several nieces, nephews and extended family.

A service to celebrate Linda’s life will be held at 2 p.m., on Thursday, Dec 22, at Clark Chapel, 405 Center St. Dowagiac, where friends may visit with the family on Thursday afternoon from 12 p.m. until the time of services. Memorial contributions in Linda’s name may be made to Dowagiac VFW Post #1855. Those wishing to share a memory of Linda online may do so at www.clarkch.com