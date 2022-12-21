Donna M. Adams Published 10:30 am Wednesday, December 21, 2022

Oct. 12, 1928-Dec. 19, 2022

Donna Mae Adams, 94, of Cassopolis, died peacefully early Monday Dec. 19, 2022, in the comfort of her family’s presence.

Her life began Oct.12, 1928, in Pleasant Lake, Indiana, the third of four children born to Clarence “C.H.” and Dessa Wolf. She married Samuel George Adams Sept. 8, 1948, in Pleasant Lake, Indiana. He preceded her in death just two days before their forty-ninth wedding anniversary in 1997.

Donna graduated from Pleasant Lake High school in 1947 in a class of seventeen students (with only three being boys). She worked at Kroger’s after graduation, then the Weatherhead Factory in Angola, Indiana.

Donna learned to sew from her mother and became a great seamstress, doing alterations until she was ninety. She paid for her first sewing machine by making aprons for the company from which she bought it. Her sewing skills ranged from clothing to making truck seat covers, curtains or whatever her boys needed. Donna drove a van on a kindergarten route for several years when her husband, Sam, was in charge of transportation at Cassopolis Public Schools. She also washed and mended the uniforms for her husband when he was a coach. She also was the main seamstress for the village and county police departments.

Donna will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by two daughters, Patricia Rose, Nancy (Glenn) Bruce; four sons, Bruce (Karolyn) Adams, David (Sheree) Adams, Michael (Janet) Adams, John (Lisa) Adams; thirteen grandchildren, Cassie (Gary) Wappelhorst, Lisa (Shawn) Miller, Jeromy (Melissa) Wolford, Keri (Jeff) Dausman, Samuel (Jamie) Adams, Daniel Adams, Jocelyn Transou, Allison Bruce, George Bruce, David (Payton) Bruce, Kimberly (Mike) Herman, Valerie (C.J.) Powel, Amy Adams; eleven great grandchildren, Lana Scott, Naomi Cabrera, Noah Miller, Orion Miller, Azura Miller, Parker Adams, Josephine Adams, Liam Dominiak, Jacob Herman, Adelyn and Evelyn Herman, and a peanut on the way; one sister, Willa Jean Resler; and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Nancy Sharpe; one brother, Dean Wolf; one sister-in-law, Maxine Wolf; and two brothers-in-law, Wendell Resler and George Sharpe.

Family and friends will gather Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, from 10 a.m. until time of service at 12 Noon at Pleasant View Church of Christ, 60550 Crooked Creek Road (corner of M-60), Cassopolis with Lead Minister C.J. Powel officiating.

Mrs. Adams’ remains will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband in Mt. Zion Cemetery in Pleasant Lake, Indiana.

The family prefers contributions in memory of Donna be made to Cass County Council on Aging, Post Office Box 5, Cassopolis, Michigan 49031.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel in Cassopolis. Please share a memory or leave a message online: wagnercares.com