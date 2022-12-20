Daily Data: Wednesday, Dec. 21 Published 10:19 pm Tuesday, December 20, 2022

GIRLS BASKETBALL

EDWARDSBURG 43, MATTAWAN 32

At Mattawan

EDWARDSBURG 43

Maddie Pobuda 0, Kenzie Schaible 9, Averie Markel 10, Kourtney Zarycki 4, Chloe Baker 2, Lindsey Dalenberg 3, Abby Bossler 10, Val Johnson 2, Caitlin Tighe 3. TOTALS: 15 8-15 43

MATTAWAN 32

Delaney Elsmore 18, Julia Mosier 4, Madi Gale 2, Zhia Martin 6, Sienna Coleman 2. TOTALS: 13 2-4 32

Edwardsburg 14 27 33 43

Mattawan 11 15 26 32

3-point baskets: Edwardsburg 5 (Schaible 3, Markel 1, Tighe 1), Mattawan 4 (Elsmore 4). Total fouls: Edwardsburg 4, Mattawan 13. Varsity records: Edwardsburg 5-3, Mattawan 4-2

CASSOPOLIS 55, BLOOMINGDALE 34

At Bloomingdale

CASSOPOLIS 55

Jania Williams 7, Ella Smith 11, Alexis Millirans 2, Quianna Murray 5, Mackenzie Boyer 2, Atyanna Alford 16, Janayla Franklin 2, Ryley Bowser 9, R. Williams 1. TOTALS: 21 11-20 55

BLOOMINGDALE 34

Teya Bale 0, Gretchen Hutchins 2, Maria Sustaita 3, Aquinnah Kelly 22, Natalie Gumpert 2, A. Robinson 5. TOTALS: 13 6-17 34

Cassopolis 7 25 39 55

Bloomingdale 14 22 32 34

3-point baskets: Cassopolis 2 (Murray 1, Alford 1), Bloomingdale 2 (Robinson 1, Sustaita 1). Total fouls: Cassopolis 18, Bloomingdale 17. Records: Cassopolis 5-1 (4-0 Southwest 10), Bloomingdale 3-3 (3-1 Southwest 10).

BOYS BASKETBALL

BRANDYWINE 50, OUR LADY OF THE LAKE 24

At St. Joseph

BRANDYWINE 50

Jamier Palmer 4, Robert Whiting 5, Jaremiah Palmer 18, Michael Palmer 7, Brock Dye 1, Byron Linley 5, Jaydon Spittler 4, Ethan Adamczyk 3, Brad Covington 0, Caidon Wagley 3. TOTALS: 21 4-6 50

OUR LADY OF THE LAKE 24

Matt Lage 7, Ronan Marsh 0, Noah Siglon 0, Owen McLaughlin 15, David Milanowski 2. TOTALS: 9 3-7 24

Brandywine 8 23 40 50

Catholic 1 3 15 24

3-point baskets: Brandywine 4 (Whiting 1, Linley 1, Adamczyk 1, Wagley 1), Our Lady of the Lake Catholic 3 (McLaughlin 3). Total fouls: Brandywine 13, Our Lady of the Lake Catholic 12. Varsity records: Brandywine 5-0, Our Lady of the Lake 1-4

PAW PAW 56, DOWAGIAC 40

At Dowagiac

PAW PAW 56

Joseph Miller 10, Ashton Toliver 16, Truman Brennan 5, Christian Crane 0, Jake Hidenach 0, Caleab Vandussen 2, Aden Webber 0, Caden Stipes 0, Troy VanDenBerg 7, Nathan MaMere 0, Aydn Roth 16. TOTALS: 18 11-18 56

DOWAGIAC 40

Wade Braylon 9, Joshua Winchester-Jones 0, Isiah Fitchett 9, Christian Wheaton 8, Isiah Hill 10, Brallan Hernandez 0, Ayden Wilds 0, Demario McNichols 0, Travis Rehbort 0, Ben Klann 4. TOTALS: 17 1-4 40

Paw Paw 19 31 48 56

Dowagiac 11 14 30 40

3-point baskets: Paw Paw 9 (Miller, Toliver 4, Roth 4), Dowagiac 5 (Braylon 3, Fitchett, Wheaton). Total fouls (fouled out): Paw Paw 11 (none), Dowagiac 15 (Hill). Technical fouls: Paw Paw 1 (VanDenBerg), Dowagiac 1 (Hill). Varsity records: Paw Paw 1-4, Dowagiac 1-5