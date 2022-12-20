Daily Data: Tuesday, Dec. 20 Published 1:21 am Tuesday, December 20, 2022

GIRLS BASKETBALL

BRANDYWINE 57, OUR LADY OF THE LAKE 32

At Niles

OUR LADY OF THE LAKE 32

Nora Proos 4, Aribel Mills 6, Claire Jollay 3, Abby Schrauben 10, Julia Wilcox 3, Hanna Yonkauskas 4, Mary Riley 2. TOTALS: 14 1-4 32

BRANDYWINE 57

Adeline Gill 15, Karleigh Byrd 4, Adelyn Drotoz 5, Ireland Prenkert 3, Lexi Troup 0, Paige Krisher 0, Miley Young 2, Kadence Brumitt 21, Cortney Bates 0, Allie Curtis-Lee 2. TOTALS: 23 8-15 57

Our Lady 6 14 24 32

Brandywine 17 26 40 57

3-point baskets: Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic 3 (Mills 1, Jollay 1, Wilcox 1), Brandywine 3 (Gill 1, Drotoz 1, Prenkert 1). Total fouls: Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic 10, Brandywine 10. Varsity records: Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic 2-5, Brandywine 4-1

BUCHANAN 67, CONSTANTINE 16

At Buchanan

CONSTANTINE 16

Jaedyn Herlein 4, Lily Peters 2, Megan Middleton 4, Olivia Herlein 4, Jenny Clewell 2. TOTALS: 8 0-1 16

BUCHANAN 67

Jillian McKean 0, Hannah Herman 9, Alyssa Carson 8, Hannah Tompkins 13, Faith Carson 31, LaBria Austin 2, Camilla Lozmack 4. TOTALS: 30 3-6 67

Constantine 8 10 12 16

Buchanan 22 45 63 67

3-point baskets: Constantine 0, Buchanan 4 (F. Carson 3, Tompkins 1). Total fouls: Constantine 6, Buchanan 5. Varsity records: Constantine 1-5, Buchanan 5-1

STANDINGS

WOLVERINE

Vicksburg 4-0 7-0

Edwardsburg 3-1 4-3

T. Rivers 2-2 4-2

Plainwell 2-2 3-3

Paw Paw 2-2 3-3

Otsego 2-2 3-4

Sturgis 1-3 1-4

Niles 0-4 0-6

LAKELAND

Buchanan 3-0 4-1

B. Harbor 2-1 3-2

Brandywine 1-1 3-1

B. Springs 0-2 3-4

Dowagiac 0-2 3-3

SOUTHWEST 10

Cassopolis 3-0 4-1

Bl’mingdale 3-0 3-2

Mendon 2-0 6-0

Marcellus 2-1 3-2

W. Pigeon 2-2 3-4

Hartford 1-1 1-4

Centreville 1-2 1-4

Decatur 0-2 0-5

Comstock 0-3 0-4

Bangor 0-3 2-3

SCORING LEADERS

G PTS AVG

LaBria Austin, Buch. 5 80 16.0

Faith Carson, Buch. 5 77 15.4

Adeline Gill, Bran. 4 56 14.0

Maggie Weller, Dow. 6 72 12.0

Kadence Brumitt, Bran. 4 48 12.0

Averie Markel, Edw. 7 81 11.6

Atyanna Alford, Cass 5 51 10.2

BOYS BASKETBALL

BUCHANAN 51, CONSTANTINE 38

At Constantine

BUCHANAN 51

Cade Preissing 19, Brian Proud 0, Jaxon Seddon 0, Thomas VanOverberghe 29, Jake Franklin 0, Connor Legault 1, Matt Trigg 0, Dillon Oatsvall 2. TOTALS: 16 16-27 51

CONSTANTINE 38

Carter McGee 9, Isacc Moore 3, Dean Topolski 4, Lukas Hagenbach 19, Joshua Outlaw 2, Logan Osborne 1, Kaiden Salisbury 0. TOTALS: 14 5-10 38

Buchanan 15 22 37 51

Constantine 12 17 28 38

3-point baskets: Buchanan 3 (VanOverberghe 2, Preissing 1), Constantine 5 (Hagenbach 3, Moore 1, McGee 1). Total fouls (fouled out): Buchanan 11, Constantine 20 (Salisbury). Varsity records: Buchanan 3-2, Constantine 1-4

BRIDGMAN 52, CASSOPOLIS 24

At Bridgman

CASSOPOLIS 24

Davion Goins 4, Malachi Ward 5, Logan Pflug 5, Kenny May 6, Jadyn Baucam 4. TOTALS: 11 0-2 24

BERRIEN SPRINGS 52

Teddy Ippel 2, Nolan Roberts 6, Wade Haskins 1, John Sanderson 13, Ethan Stine 11, Chuck Pagel 4, Riley Gloe 15. TOTALS: 18 6-8 52

Cassopolis 2 10 20 24

Bridgman 11 19 33 52

3-point baskets: Cassopolis 2 (Pflug 1, Ward 1), Bridgman 10 (Sanderson 3, Gloe 3, Roberts 2, Stine 2). Total fouls: Cassopolis 15, Bridgman 9. Varsity records: Cassopolis 3-1, Bridgman 3-1

STANDINGS

WOLVERINE

Otsego 3-0 5-0

Plainwell 3-0 4-0

Edwardsburg 2-1 2-2

Niles 2-1 2-2

T. Rivers 1-2 1-3

Vicksburg 1-2 1-4

Paw Paw 0-3 0-4

Sturgis 0-3 0-5

LAKELAND

Brandywine 2-0 4-0

B. Harbor 2-0 2-1

Buchanan 0-2 3-2

B. Springs 0-1 2-2

Dowagiac 0-1 1-4

Southwest 10

Centreville 2-0 2-1

White Pigeon 2-0 2-2

Cassopolis 1-0 3-1

Hartford 1-0 2-0

Bl’mingdale 0-0 0-2

Comstock 0-1 0-3

Bangor 0-1 2-2

Mendon 0-1 2-2

Marcellus 0-1 0-2

Decatur 0-2 3-2

SCORING LEADERS

G PTS AVG

Thomas VanOverberghe, Buch. 5 95 19.0

Jaremiah Palmer, Bran. 4 68 17.0

Mike Phillips, Niles 4 61 15.3

Cade Preissing, Buch. 5 74 14.8

Mason Crist, Edw. 4 49 12.3

Davion Goins, Cass 4 46 11.5

Lamone Moore, Dowa. 5 55 11.0

Kenny May, Cass 4 41 10.3

BOWLING

Boys results

NILES 17, GULL LAKE 13

At Eastland Bowl, Kalamazoo

Baker Match 1

Gull Lake 133, Niles 124

Baker Match 2

Gull Lake 155, Niles 144

Regular Matches

Niles 1,504, Gull Lake 1,399

Niles Results

Andrew Jackson 134; Conner Weston 162; Preston Sharpe 130; Nate Ryman 168, 145, 313; Trenton Phillips 174, Adam Jackson 153, 147, 300

Girls Results

NILES 26, GULL LAKE 4

Baker Match 1

Niles 87, Gull Lake 27

Baker Match 2

Niles 76, Gull Lake 44

Regular Matches

Niles 968, Gull Lake 484

Niles Results

Chevelle Jaynes 171, 162, 333; Josslyn Maples 114, 94, 208; Angel Walsh 146, 121 267; Octavia Neal 88, 72, 160