Daily Data: Tuesday, Dec. 20
Published 1:21 am Tuesday, December 20, 2022
GIRLS BASKETBALL
BRANDYWINE 57, OUR LADY OF THE LAKE 32
At Niles
OUR LADY OF THE LAKE 32
Nora Proos 4, Aribel Mills 6, Claire Jollay 3, Abby Schrauben 10, Julia Wilcox 3, Hanna Yonkauskas 4, Mary Riley 2. TOTALS: 14 1-4 32
BRANDYWINE 57
Adeline Gill 15, Karleigh Byrd 4, Adelyn Drotoz 5, Ireland Prenkert 3, Lexi Troup 0, Paige Krisher 0, Miley Young 2, Kadence Brumitt 21, Cortney Bates 0, Allie Curtis-Lee 2. TOTALS: 23 8-15 57
Our Lady 6 14 24 32
Brandywine 17 26 40 57
3-point baskets: Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic 3 (Mills 1, Jollay 1, Wilcox 1), Brandywine 3 (Gill 1, Drotoz 1, Prenkert 1). Total fouls: Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic 10, Brandywine 10. Varsity records: Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic 2-5, Brandywine 4-1
BUCHANAN 67, CONSTANTINE 16
At Buchanan
CONSTANTINE 16
Jaedyn Herlein 4, Lily Peters 2, Megan Middleton 4, Olivia Herlein 4, Jenny Clewell 2. TOTALS: 8 0-1 16
BUCHANAN 67
Jillian McKean 0, Hannah Herman 9, Alyssa Carson 8, Hannah Tompkins 13, Faith Carson 31, LaBria Austin 2, Camilla Lozmack 4. TOTALS: 30 3-6 67
Constantine 8 10 12 16
Buchanan 22 45 63 67
3-point baskets: Constantine 0, Buchanan 4 (F. Carson 3, Tompkins 1). Total fouls: Constantine 6, Buchanan 5. Varsity records: Constantine 1-5, Buchanan 5-1
STANDINGS
WOLVERINE
Vicksburg 4-0 7-0
Edwardsburg 3-1 4-3
T. Rivers 2-2 4-2
Plainwell 2-2 3-3
Paw Paw 2-2 3-3
Otsego 2-2 3-4
Sturgis 1-3 1-4
Niles 0-4 0-6
LAKELAND
Buchanan 3-0 4-1
B. Harbor 2-1 3-2
Brandywine 1-1 3-1
B. Springs 0-2 3-4
Dowagiac 0-2 3-3
SOUTHWEST 10
Cassopolis 3-0 4-1
Bl’mingdale 3-0 3-2
Mendon 2-0 6-0
Marcellus 2-1 3-2
W. Pigeon 2-2 3-4
Hartford 1-1 1-4
Centreville 1-2 1-4
Decatur 0-2 0-5
Comstock 0-3 0-4
Bangor 0-3 2-3
SCORING LEADERS
G PTS AVG
LaBria Austin, Buch. 5 80 16.0
Faith Carson, Buch. 5 77 15.4
Adeline Gill, Bran. 4 56 14.0
Maggie Weller, Dow. 6 72 12.0
Kadence Brumitt, Bran. 4 48 12.0
Averie Markel, Edw. 7 81 11.6
Atyanna Alford, Cass 5 51 10.2
BOYS BASKETBALL
BUCHANAN 51, CONSTANTINE 38
At Constantine
BUCHANAN 51
Cade Preissing 19, Brian Proud 0, Jaxon Seddon 0, Thomas VanOverberghe 29, Jake Franklin 0, Connor Legault 1, Matt Trigg 0, Dillon Oatsvall 2. TOTALS: 16 16-27 51
CONSTANTINE 38
Carter McGee 9, Isacc Moore 3, Dean Topolski 4, Lukas Hagenbach 19, Joshua Outlaw 2, Logan Osborne 1, Kaiden Salisbury 0. TOTALS: 14 5-10 38
Buchanan 15 22 37 51
Constantine 12 17 28 38
3-point baskets: Buchanan 3 (VanOverberghe 2, Preissing 1), Constantine 5 (Hagenbach 3, Moore 1, McGee 1). Total fouls (fouled out): Buchanan 11, Constantine 20 (Salisbury). Varsity records: Buchanan 3-2, Constantine 1-4
BRIDGMAN 52, CASSOPOLIS 24
At Bridgman
CASSOPOLIS 24
Davion Goins 4, Malachi Ward 5, Logan Pflug 5, Kenny May 6, Jadyn Baucam 4. TOTALS: 11 0-2 24
BERRIEN SPRINGS 52
Teddy Ippel 2, Nolan Roberts 6, Wade Haskins 1, John Sanderson 13, Ethan Stine 11, Chuck Pagel 4, Riley Gloe 15. TOTALS: 18 6-8 52
Cassopolis 2 10 20 24
Bridgman 11 19 33 52
3-point baskets: Cassopolis 2 (Pflug 1, Ward 1), Bridgman 10 (Sanderson 3, Gloe 3, Roberts 2, Stine 2). Total fouls: Cassopolis 15, Bridgman 9. Varsity records: Cassopolis 3-1, Bridgman 3-1
STANDINGS
WOLVERINE
Otsego 3-0 5-0
Plainwell 3-0 4-0
Edwardsburg 2-1 2-2
Niles 2-1 2-2
T. Rivers 1-2 1-3
Vicksburg 1-2 1-4
Paw Paw 0-3 0-4
Sturgis 0-3 0-5
LAKELAND
Brandywine 2-0 4-0
B. Harbor 2-0 2-1
Buchanan 0-2 3-2
B. Springs 0-1 2-2
Dowagiac 0-1 1-4
Southwest 10
Centreville 2-0 2-1
White Pigeon 2-0 2-2
Cassopolis 1-0 3-1
Hartford 1-0 2-0
Bl’mingdale 0-0 0-2
Comstock 0-1 0-3
Bangor 0-1 2-2
Mendon 0-1 2-2
Marcellus 0-1 0-2
Decatur 0-2 3-2
SCORING LEADERS
G PTS AVG
Thomas VanOverberghe, Buch. 5 95 19.0
Jaremiah Palmer, Bran. 4 68 17.0
Mike Phillips, Niles 4 61 15.3
Cade Preissing, Buch. 5 74 14.8
Mason Crist, Edw. 4 49 12.3
Davion Goins, Cass 4 46 11.5
Lamone Moore, Dowa. 5 55 11.0
Kenny May, Cass 4 41 10.3
BOWLING
Boys results
NILES 17, GULL LAKE 13
At Eastland Bowl, Kalamazoo
Baker Match 1
Gull Lake 133, Niles 124
Baker Match 2
Gull Lake 155, Niles 144
Regular Matches
Niles 1,504, Gull Lake 1,399
Niles Results
Andrew Jackson 134; Conner Weston 162; Preston Sharpe 130; Nate Ryman 168, 145, 313; Trenton Phillips 174, Adam Jackson 153, 147, 300
Girls Results
NILES 26, GULL LAKE 4
Baker Match 1
Niles 87, Gull Lake 27
Baker Match 2
Niles 76, Gull Lake 44
Regular Matches
Niles 968, Gull Lake 484
Niles Results
Chevelle Jaynes 171, 162, 333; Josslyn Maples 114, 94, 208; Angel Walsh 146, 121 267; Octavia Neal 88, 72, 160