Georgianna A. Wixson Published 10:02 am Friday, December 16, 2022

Sept. 23, 1943-Dec. 12, 2022

Georgianna A. Wixson, 79, of Dowagiac, MI, passed on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at the Timbers of Cass County in Dowagiac.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at 12 p.m., at Clark Chapel in Dowagiac, with Pastor Nathan Wilder officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 11 a.m., until the time of service at the funeral home. Memorial contributions in Georgianna’s name may be made to the American Diabetes Association. Those wishing to leave the family a message of condolence may do so at www.clarkch.com

Georgianna was born Sept. 23, 1943, in Mishawaka to George and Agnes (Simmons) Fish. On Oct. 15, 1978, she married the late Kenneth Wixson. Georgianna had a passion for helping people, she worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant for the Dowagiac Nursing Home and then for Residential Services of South Western Michigan. She enjoyed watching television, listening to music and talking to her friends and family on the phone. Most of all she was proud of her family and loved them greatly.

Georgianna is survived by her daughters, Jody Edwards, Sheliah Pedersen and Nioaka (Alphonse) Bayingana; grandchildren, Megan, Teresa, Paige, Langdon, Alphonse, Jr., Thassian and Dieudonne; great-grandchildren, Desiree, Julius, Elijah, Riley, Brody, Chase and Chassidee; great-great-granddaughter, Julianna; siblings, Gina (Mark Davis) Kuseske, Danette Fish, and Gail (Leon) Miggins; and special friends, Patsy and Jeanette. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Agnes Fish; husband, Kenneth Wixson; and siblings, Courtney Fish and Robert Fish.