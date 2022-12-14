Roundup: Niles, Edwardsburg pick up league wins Published 2:06 pm Wednesday, December 14, 2022

VICKSBURG — Host Niles got defensive in picking up its first win of the 2022-23 season Tuesday night.

The Vikings held Vicksburg to 11 points in the first half en route to a 49-28 Wolverine Conference boys basketball victory.

The win improved Niles’ record to 1-2 overall and in league contests. The Bulldogs dropped to 1-2 overall and 1-1 in Wolverine action.

Niles led just 13-9 after one quarter, but tossed in 17 points in the second quarter to open up a 30-11 lead at the half. The Vikings cruised home from there.

Niles led 43-18 entering the fourth quarter.

Anthony Brady Jr. had a game-high 18 points to lead the Vikings, who also got nine points from Jayson Johnson and eight points from Mike Phillips.

Vicksburg was led by Cody Hatridge’s six points.

Niles returns to the court Friday night as it hosts Sturgis in a Wolverine Conference contest.

Edwardsburg at Paw Paw

The Eddies won its second straight game as it defeated host Paw Paw 62-57 in a Wolverine Conference contest.

The win improved the Eddies to 2-1 overall and kept it undefeated (2-0) in league games.

Both teams struggled to score in the opening eight minutes. Edwardsburg led 9-6, but erupted 19 points in the second quarter to take a 28-19 lead on the Red Wolves, who fall to 0-3 overall and 0-2 in conference games.

Paw Paw would not go away in the second half, cutting the lead to 43-37 after three quarters. Edwardsburg was able to hold off the Red Wolves in the fourth quarter to pull out the five-point victory.

Caleb Layman led the Eddies with 10 points. Owen Eberlein and Annon Billingsly both finished with eight points.

Aydn Roth scored a game-high 21 points to lead Paw Paw.

Edwardsburg returns to action Friday night as it hosts Otsego in another Wolverine Conference contest.