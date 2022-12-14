Dan Stevens Published 2:23 pm Wednesday, December 14, 2022

Nov. 3, 1931-Nov. 13, 2022

Dan Duane Stevens, 91, walked into the embrace of his Savior Nov.13, 2022. He was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan, No.3, 1931, to Dorthis Evelyn (Snyder) Stevens and Maurice Earl Stevens.

He served as a Field Medic in the U.S. Army stationed in Killeen, Texas. Dan taught Vocational Education at Loy Norrix High School in Kalamazoo, Michigan and became Niles High School Assistant Principal, Director of Vocational Education, and Niles High School Principal in Niles, Michigan. He later became a secondary school administrator at schools in Kentucky, Georgia, and Florida.

He is survived by his current wife, Machelle of 44 years and their children and spouse: Matthew and Amanda Stevens, and Jacob Stevens. He is also survived by his wife of 24 years from his first marriage, Marilyn Jeanne (Sash) Stevens and their children and spouses: Denise Stevens Hatch, Diane and Ernest Gonzales, Glenn and Judith Stevens, Mike and Jeanette Stevens, Deborah Stevens Bost, Tim and Laura Stevens. Dan had 12 beautiful grandchildren, 13 sweet great grandchildren, and a beloved extended family.

He loved his family and friends and enjoyed interacting with the many hundreds of students throughout his career in education. Arrangements entrusted to Veterans Funeral Care in Largo, Florida.