Daily Data: Thursday, Dec. 15 Published 10:14 pm Wednesday, December 14, 2022

WRESTLING

Dowagiac 42, Niles 36

At Southwestern Michigan College

106: AJj Munson (D) p. Korbin Hughes 0:52; 113: Markus Ottinger (D) wins by forfeit; 120: Nicholas Green (D) p. Brock Clendenin 5:46; 126: Cody White (D) p. Mohammed Jaber 0:44; 132: Dustin Sirk (D) p. Aiden Brazo 2:33; 138: Israel Villegas (D) p. John Jones 1:08; 144: Zachary Schultz (D) p. Carson Rachels 3:56; 150: Ivan Gonzalez (N) p. Cameron White 3:41; 157: Ezra Vance (N) d. Roman Paredes 9-4; 165: Sam Rucker (N) p. Nick Schultz 1:35; 175: Julian Means-Flewellen (N) d. Andrew Hartman 3-0; 190: Ronald Fiedler (N) p. Hayden Groth 1:04; 215: Jimmy Gaya (N) p. David Nichols 2:25; 285: Chase Brawley (N) p. Payton Brown 2:20

Varsity records: Dowagiac 4-4, Niles 0-3

BRANDYWINE 66, COLON 6

At Brandywine

106: Josmar Perez (BW) wins by forfeit; 113: Double forfeit 120: Kaiden Rieth (BW) wins by forfeit; 126: Brady Schoff (Brdywine) (BW) wins by forfeit; 132: Drake Heath (BW) wins by forfeit; 138: Emily Pridgeon (CO) p. Halle Borders 3:37; 144: Maddison Ward (BW) p. Landon Wilson 5:04; 150: Jason Wilson (BW) wins by forfeit; 157: Gavin Schoff (BW) p. Charles Wagner 2:23; 165: Doug Hawley (BW) wins by forfeit; 175: Josh Patrolia (BW) p. Jonathan Greenwald 1:37; 190: Carter Sobecki (BW) wins by forfeit; 215: Double forfeit 285: Phillip Mclaurin (BW) wins by forfeit

UNION CITY 34, BRANDYWINE 24

106: Logan Mears (UC) d. Josmar Perez 2-0; 113: Double forfeit 120: Kaiden Rieth (BW) d. Mason Hawthorne 5-2; 126: Brady Schoff (BW) wins by forfeit; 132: Landyn Crance (UC) m.d. Drake Heath 9-1; 138: Andrew Tundevold (UC) wins by forfeit; 144: Montana Connell (UC) p. Cory Whitman 2:45; 150: Aidan Taylor (UC) p. Jason Wilson 1:08; 157: Gavin Schoff (BW) p. Colton Russell 0:53; 165: Doug Hawley (BW) d. Maddox Miller 10-7; 175: John Olmstead (UC) d. Josh Patrolia 4-3; 190: Carter Sobecki (BW) wins by forfeit; 215: Double forfeit 285: Grady Iobe (UC) p. Phillip Mclaurin 4:44

Varsity record: Brandywine 5-4

BOWLING

At Eastland Bowl, Kalamazoo

Boys results

NILES 26.5, OTSEGO 3.5

Baker Match 1

Niles 183, Otsego 156

Baker Match 2

Niles 193, Otsego 134

Regular Matches

Niles 1,683, Otsego 1,437

Niles Results

Conner Weston 169, 160, 329; Preston Sharpe 151, 167, 318; Nate Ryman 192, 194, 386; Trent Phillips 157, 201, 358

Girls Results

OTSEGO 24, NILES 6

Baker Match 1

Otsego 136, Niles 101

Baker Match 2

Niles 127, Otsego 102

Regular Matches

Otsego 1,422, Niles 1,146

Niles Results

Chevelle Jaynes 172, 173, 345; Josslyn Maples 90, 128, 218; Angel Wilson 127, 116, 243; Octavia Neal 76, 83, 159; Mackenzie Norton 112, 69, 181

JV Results

Niles 15, Otsego 15

Baker Match 1

Otsego 104, Niles 95

Baker Match 2

Niles 117, Otsego 113

Regular Matches

Niles 1,322, Otsego 1,286

Niles Results

Adam Jackson 185, 175, 360; Andrew Peace 173, Bradley Archer 122, Trayvon Wylie 117, 105, 222