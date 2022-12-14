Antonio Malik-Nelson Lear Published 4:43 pm Wednesday, December 14, 2022

Oct. 5, 2021-Dec. 10, 2022

Antonio Malik-Nelson Lear, Jr., 1, of Berrien Springs, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his family.

Antonio’s family will be honoring him privately. Memorial contributions in Antonio’s name, may be made to the family, in care of Destiny Reed or Antonio Lear. Those wishing to leave a condolence for the family online may do so at www.clarkch.com.

Antonio was born, Oct. 5, 2021, to Antonio and Destiny (Reed) Lear in Kalamazoo. He is survived by his parents; grandparents, Tracy (Levie Williams) Lear, Adi (Clenzie) Kyles, Harry Reed and Sharetta Scott; great-grandparents, Barbara Lear and David Lear; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins, all who loved him dearly.

Antonio was preceded in death by his, brother, Valentin Malik-Nelson Lear; great-grandma, Karen Flournoy; great-grandpa, Har Flournoy; and great-great-grandparents, Fred and Margret Barnes.