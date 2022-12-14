Albert S. “Jack” Elam Published 4:37 pm Wednesday, December 14, 2022

Albert S. “Jack” Elam, 74, of Cassopolis, passed away on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at Lakeland Hospital in Niles. Arrangements have been entrusted to Clark Chapel and Cremation services.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Those wishing to leave an online condolence may do so at www.clarkch.com.

Jack was born March 8, 1948, in Portageville, MO, to John and Josie (Hill) Elam. On Aug. 12, 1966, he married, Maureen McKibbin. Jack worked in the RV industry for many years before his retirement. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and loved to restore classic cars.

Jack is survived by his loving wife, Maureen Elam; daughters, Lisa Elam and Lori (Luis) Abelar; granddaughter, Aviana Abelar; and siblings, Charles “Bud” (Hazel) Elam, Carolyn Fielder, Betty “Deanie” Dennis, Patsy Wallace and Hillard Elam. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Josie Elam; and siblings, Sally Kimmey and John Elam.