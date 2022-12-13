Richard E. Mourning Published 12:34 am Tuesday, December 13, 2022

Oct. 30, 1938-Dec. 10. 2022

Richard Eugene Mourning, age 84, of Cassopolis, died Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022.

His life began Oct. 30, 1938, in Vandalia, Michigan one of four children born to Clifford and Goldie Mourning. He married Leona M. Artis Jan. 30, 1960, in Marcellus, Michigan. She preceded him in death Aug. 28, 1995.

Richard loved raising Beagles and owned Black Diamond Kennel for several years. He loved to hunt, and could always be found working on some type of wood project in his garage. He was always willing to repair anything if anyone stopped in to see him. He enjoyed raising vegetables and flowers.

Richard will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by one daughter, Christine Williams of Cassopolis; one son, Craig Mourning of Georgia; one grandson, Carey Williams; one great granddaughter, Makenna; one sister; and one brother.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife; his son-in-law, Carl Williams; and his brother, Otis Mourning.

Family and friends will gather from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, 202 North Broadway Street, Cassopolis.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com