Dowagiac City Council purchases new police vehicle Published 8:00 am Tuesday, December 13, 2022

DOWAGIAC — The Dowagiac City Council met Monday night to discuss their resolutions moving forward through the rest of 2022.

The Museum Advisory Committee from the Dowagiac Area History Museum had an opening for a new member, and Julie Farver was appointed to the position. The members of the MAC study, investigate, and advise on the collections and relics displayed at the museum. Next, the council decided to authorize the purchase of a Ford Escape Police Vehicle. City Manager Kevin Anderson explained that millage will be able to fund the purchase and that the vehicle is offered at a competitive price.

Following, the council authorized a property sale of Industrial Park, Lot 6 to R & R Upholstery, for a 15,000 square-foot building on the lot. Lastly, the bills and payroll were paid for a total of $1,560,038.27.