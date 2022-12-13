APPLEGATE: Strong family-school relationships are key to student success Published 4:04 pm Tuesday, December 13, 2022

Every school district aims to foster a community that shares its mission to provide children with a safe space to grow academically and create meaningful friendships. With the help of a supportive school community, students are becoming lifelong learners and building the foundation necessary to achieve their goals.

For Niles Community Schools, the relationship between families and the district’s teachers and administrators has been key to successfully educating and connecting with students. The strength of these partnerships was put to the test during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, and ever since then we have only seen a deeper level of commitment and involvement from parents and guardians, which is directly benefiting the children of our community.

As we do each semester, we recently hosted parent-teacher conferences to help directly connect families with their children’s teachers and support staff. These meetings serve as a key check-in as we assess the needs of each child and make any changes that can benefit their academic growth and classroom experience. Children are spending several hours each school day with our teachers and staff, giving them the opportunity to provide feedback and recommendations that can have meaningful changes to students’ academic journeys.

In the end, we are working together to create a space that produces lifelong learners, and we can only do this together. I want to thank our school community for taking the time out of their busy schedules to meet with our team, as we work together to provide a school experience that meets the individual needs of those we serve.

Parent-teacher conferences are not the only time that families can connect with their children’s teachers. We encourage families to reach out with any questions, concerns or feedback throughout the school year in an effort to help students reach their full potential. Niles Community Schools welcomes and encourages families to be involved in their children’s education in a respectful and constructive manner. We share a common goal to provide the children of Niles with a safe space for them to learn, grow and play, and we want to do this alongside our biggest supporters – our school community’s parents and families.

With the year coming to a close, I want to share my appreciation for the hard work of our students, families, teachers and staff. I continue to be impressed by our entire school community. Students are demonstrating their commitment to academic excellence, while participating in extracurriculars, volunteering and engaged in many other opportunities to showcase their talents. As I have said, our relationship with families continues to grow, and we are fortunate to have a school community that helps students hone the skills they learn in the classroom while at home. Niles teachers and staff are at the top of their game, and they continue to grow professionally and demonstrate an outstanding commitment to students and families.

As we approach the halfway point of the 2022-23 school year, I cannot help but have a tremendous amount of pride for Niles Community Schools, and I look forward to continuing our work for the remainder of the school year and beyond. Thank you for allowing us to serve you and your family, and we look forward to continuing to build our partnership in the months and years to come. As always, Go Vikes!