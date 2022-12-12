Roadrunners place five at Art Kraft Invitational Published 1:24 pm Monday, December 12, 2022

RIVER GROVE, Ill. — The Southwestern Michigan College wrestling team had five grapplers place at the Art Kraft Invitational Saturday.

Finishing fourth for the Roadrunners were Zam Thompson (149) and Hunter Hearth (165), while Shane Edwards (285) was fifth. Ethan Stallon (174) and Vinny Patierno (197) both finished sixth.

Southwestern Michigan heads to Muskegon Saturday for the Michigan Community College Athletic Association Duals.