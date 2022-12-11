UPDATED: Daily Data: Sunday, Dec. 11 Published 8:02 am Sunday, December 11, 2022

GIRLS BASKETBALL

BRANDYWINE 70, BERRIEN SPRINGS 20

At Niles

BERRIEN SPRINGS 20

Jasyl Withers 0, Alaina Halliwell 0, Lillian Weigand 2, Grace Constable 6, Ellis 4, Aubreona Smith 8. TOTALS: 10 0-0 20

BRANDYWINE 70

Adeline Gill 19, Adelyn Drotoz 9, Tressa Hullinger 2, Miley Young 10, Niyah Mason 7, Kadence Brumitt 14, Cortney Bates 9. TOTALS: 29 4-9 70

Berrien Springs 6 10 12 20

Brandywine 21 42 60 70

3-point baskets: Berrien Springs 0, Brandywine 8 (Bates 3, Gill 1, Drotoz 1, Young 1, Mason 1, Brumitt 1). Total fouls: Berrien Springs 9, Brandywine 4. Varsity records: Berrien Springs 2-3, 0-2 Lakeland Conferenc; Brandywine 3-0, 1-0 Lakeland Conference

BOYS BASKETBALL

BUCHANAN 54, COLOMA 37

At Buchanan

COLOMA 37

Tyrell Owens 11, Omari Jones 1, De Cornelius 5, Bolen Genovese 0, P.J. Parker 15, Adarius Jenkins 5. TOTALS: 14 4-6 37

BUCHANAN 54

Karmine Brown 0, Cade Preissing 17, Liam McBeth 0, Brian Proud 0, Jaxon Seddon 3, Thomas VanOverberghe 21, Luke Sherwood 0, Conner Legault 1, Matt Trigg 5, Dillon Oatsvall 4, Zack Timmons 3, Logan Wiggins 0. TOTALS: 20 11-17 54

Coloma 8 16 25 37

Buchanan 14 26 43 54

3-point baskets: Coloma 5 (Parker 3, Owens 1, Cornelius 1), Buchanan 3 (Timmons 1, VanOverberghe 1, Seddon 1). Total fouls: (fouled out): Coloma 16 (Genovese), Buchanan 14. Records: Coloma 0-2, Buchanan 2-1

WRESTLING

PORTAGE CENTRAL 57, NILES 21

At Don Johnson Invitational, East Lansing

106: Korbin Hughes (N) wins by forfeit; 113: Katie Kraft (PC) wins by forfeit; 120: Zachary Koenig (PC) p. Brock Clendenin; 126: Mason Ferguson (PC) p. Mohammed Jaber; 132: TJ Whitley Pitts (PC) p. John Jones 138: Carson Rachels (N) p. Landon Sibley; 144: Landen McDaniel (PC) p. Trenton Albright; 150: Andrew Eley (PC) wins by forfeit; 157: Ezra Vance (N) p. Tysen Moser: 165: Braden Cooper (PC) p. Cameron Inman; 175: Xavier Stermer (PC) d. Julian Means-Flewellen 7-5 OT; 190: Alex Ramirez (PC) p. Chris Heflin; 215: Bannon Underly (PC) p. Aidon Fergison; 285: Chase Brawley (N) d. Ryan Suender 5-2

CENTREVILLE 35, NILES 33

106: Rockne Hamilton (C) t.f. Korbin Hughes 19-2; 113: Double forfeit 120: Brock Clendenin (N) wins by forfeit; 126: Brock Clendenin (N) wins by forfeit; 132: Aiden Brazo (N) p. DeAndre Stout; 138: Carson Rachels (N) p. Braxton Harker 1:34; 144: Brady Miller (C) p. Trenton Albright 1:23; 150: Double forfeit 157: Chaseton Wyckoff (C) p. Ezra Vance 1:43; 165: Owen Taylor (C) p. Cameron Inman 1:39; 175: Julian Means-Flewellen (N) d. Gavin Bunning 10-3; 190: Ronald Fiedler (N) p. Jamal Noble 3:23; 215: Douglas Wood (C) p. Aidon Fergison 1:12; 285: Payton Balle (C) p. Riley Cowan

Varsity record: Niles 0-2

DECATUR 54, BUCHANAN 27

At Buchanan

106: Holden Carrington (BU) t.f. Joel Pena 16-1; 113: Sadie Holloway (BU) wins by forfeit; 120: Ryder Gardner (D) wins by forfeit; 126: Rodrigo Moreno (D) p. Richie DeSantis 3:10; 132: Thor Baker (D) wins by forfeit; 138: Rowan Bradford (D) p. Avery Scanlon 0:25; 144: Giovanni Benavides (D) wins by forfeit; 150: Carson Shugars (D) p. Alan Reybuck 1:16; 157: Brody Mead (D) P. Brayden Sebasty 2:59; 165: Caleb Sweeney (B) P. Chase Bailey 4:40; 175: Jackson Starnes (Bu) M.D. Danny Camarillo 11-0; 190: Zach Wiggins (D) P. Lucas Zeiger 1:08; 215: Dean Roberts (B) P. Justin Hemenway 2:30; 285: Brody Ross (D) P. Ryder Andersen 5:05

BUCHANAN 66, LAWRENCE 6

106: Holden Carrington (B) wins by forfeit; 113: Camden Stover (B) wins by forfeit; 120: Sadie Holloway (B) wins by forfeit; 126: Richie Desantis (B) wins by forfeit; 132: Double forfeit 138: Gabby Phillips (L) p. Avery Scanlon 0:22; 144: Double forfeit 150: Alan Reybuck (B) p. Jack McLemore 1:50; 157: Brayden Sebasty (B) wins by forfeit; 165: Caleb Sweeney (B) wins by forfeit; 175: Jackson Starnes (B) wins by forfeit; 190: Lucas Zeiger (B) wins by forfeit; 215: Dean Roberts (B) p. Conner Tangeman 2:30; 285: Ryder Andersen (B) p. Elijah Leyva 0:56

Varsity record: Buchanan 1-1

COLLEGE WRESTLING

Art Kraft Invitational

At River Grove, Illinois

Southwestern Michigan Results

125: Jordan Simpson 4-2

133: Kyle Stamfly 2-2

141: Josh Howard 1-2

149: Zam Thompson 4-1, fourth place

149: Ray Woodall 1-2

157: Niko Martinez 2-2

157: Amarion Parker 1-2

157: Trevor Winkle 1-2

165: Hunter Heath 3-2, fourth place

174: Ethan Stallons 3-3, sixth place

174: Jared Checkley 2-2

184: Xavier Stewart 0-2

197: Vinny Patierno 3-3, sixth place

285: Vince Arebalo 2-2

285: Shane Edwards 5-2, fifth place

BOWLING

NILES 29, PORTAGE NORTHERN 1

At Battle Creek

Baker Match 1

Niles 171, Portage Northern 138

Baker Match 2

Niles 145, Portage Northern 135

Regular Matches

Niles 1,568, Portage Northern 1,384

Niles Results

Conner Weston 133, 105, 238, Preston Sharpe 185, 171, 356; Trenton Phillips 184, 156, 340, Andrew Jackson 182, Adam Jackson 150

Girls Results

PORTAGE NORTHERN 26.5, NILES 3.2

Baker Match 1

Portage Northern 113, Niles 77

Baker Match 2

Portage Northern 119, Niles 88

Niles Results

Chevelle Jaynes 136, 154, 290; Octavia Neal 62, 82, 184; Angel Walsh 115, 144, 259; Joselyn Maples 108, 136, 244

Girls Results

THREE RIVERS 26, NILES 4

At Joey Armadillo’s

Baker Match 1

Three Rivers 192, Niles 111

Baker Match 2

Three Rivers 129, Niles 99

Regular Matches

Three Rivers 1,225, Niles 1,045

Niles Results

Chevelle Jaynes 164, 168, 332; Octavia Neal 84, 69, 153; Joselyn Maples 145, 98, 243; Angel Walsh 161, 156, 317

Boys Results

NILES 27, THREE RIVERS 3

Baker Match 1

Niles 205, Three Rivers 93

Baker Match 2

Niles 146, Three Rivers 127

Regular Matches

Niles 1,714, Three Rivers 1,491

Niles Results

Conner Weston 125, 166, 291; Nate Ryman 182, 191, 383; Preston Sharpe 154, 176, 330; Trenton Phillips 189, 250, 439

Girls Results

BRANDYWINE 21.5, KALAMAZOO CHRISTIAN 8.5

At Joey Armadillo’s

Baker Match 1

Brandywine 131, Kalamazoo Christian 99

Baker Match 2

Kalamazoo Christian 125, Brandywine 114

Regular Matches

Brandywine 1,195, Kalamazoo Christian 1,138

Brandywine Results

Shelby Axline 114, 113, 227; Laila Vanderboegh 124, 97, 221; Autumn Dopkowski 189, 131, 320; Melanie Vazquez 107, 123, 230

Boys Results

BRANDYWINE 26, KALAMAZOO CHRISTIAN 4

Baker Match 1

Brandywine 145, Kalamazoo Christian 120

Baker Match 2

Brandywine 116, Kalamazoo Christian 102

Regular Matches

Brandywine 1,447, Kalamzoo Christian 1,294

Brandywine Results

Caden Latislaw 125, 147, 272; Diego Sanchez 90, 106, 196, David Kline 190, 148, 338; Luis Sanchez 157, 163, 320l Landon Millin 136, 185, 321

JV Results

Kalamazoo Christian 20, Brandywine 10