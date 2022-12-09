Cass District Library announces plans to build new Edwardsburg Branch location Published 12:08 pm Friday, December 9, 2022

EDWARDSBURG — Village residents will soon have a new library to utilize.

The Cass District Library has announced the acquisition of 5.48 acres on US 12, immediately east of Section Street, in the Village of Edwardsburg. The wooded setting will be the home of the new Edwardsburg Branch Library.

The dream for a new Edwardsburg Branch began after the completion of a Facilities Master Plan in 2021 and was brought to fruition through a successful Headlee Override millage vote in the August 2022 election.

This new location will allow the Edwardsburg Branch to comfortably accommodate a growing patron base through expanded areas for interactive play, learning, studying, and creating. Print collections will be expanded, technology brought up to date and a much-desired meeting room will be constructed for community use.

Another major improvement will be a dedicated space for young adults. Cass District Library is actively embracing the changing role of public libraries in creating safe and welcoming spaces for communities to find inspiration through learning and connecting. The physical space of the modern public library is one of its greatest assets and the investment in Edwardsburg will better position the Library to meet community needs.

Following a competitive bid process, the Library Board recently awarded the building project to Abonmarche, which will lead community engagement efforts and execute the programming and schematic design of a new 9,000 square foot facility. Abonmarche demonstrated a true passion for public libraries and deep understanding of the importance of a community informed project.

Library leaders are thankful for the early support of the Village of Edwardsburg and County Planning Commission in ensuring the proper conditions and approvals were met to proceed with the purchase. The Library appreciates the strong community support and is looking forward to engaging with patrons and community members in the design of the new branch.

“We are thrilled to help bring a new chapter of the Edwardsburg Branch Library to life for all members of this vibrant community,” said Arvin Delacruz, Architect at Abonmarche. “The modern library experience has so many opportunities to prompt connection, learning, and community activism – and our team is excited to design those opportunities into a built environment that works for the community members of Edwardsburg and throughout the region. We look forward to our partnership with Cass District Library as they embark on this new investment.”