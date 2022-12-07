WellNow Urgent Care opens in Niles Published 1:02 pm Wednesday, December 7, 2022

NILES — Local residents now have a new place to go to obtain the health care services they need.

WellNow Urgent Care, 930 S. 11th St., opened its doors to the community with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday afternoon.

The new center in Niles will provide walk-in treatment for non-life-threatening injuries and illnesses, COVID-19 testing and treatment, and occupational medicine services seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Patients can simply walk in or, if preferred, schedule a visit online.

“It’s really convenient because so often things are happening off hours,” said WellNow Multi-site Manager Chris Metcalf. “We saw the need in the community and there was that opportunity to compliment the emergency room and again, offer faster, less expensive services. In Michigan, the demand is there.”

According to WellNow Urgent Care President John Radford, M.D., urgent care centers have become an increasingly important part of the U.S. healthcare marketplace, providing patients with much-needed access to quality care with shorter wait times and lower costs than the traditional emergency room.

The new center in Niles will provide timely treatment for ailments such as sprains, burns, lacerations, colds, flu and allergies, as well as on-site X- rays, lab testing and physicals. Occupational medicine services, including Workers’ Compensation assistance, pre-employment physicals, drug and alcohol testing and more are also available on a walk-in basis.

“Injuries and illnesses show up at the most inconvenient times, including evenings and weekends,” Radford said. “Whether you suspect you have COVID-19 or the flu, or you have an injury that can’t wait, we’re proud to be a trusted destination to provide the care that patients need, when they need it, rather than sitting for hours in an emergency room or delaying care.”

WellNow has locations in New York, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Ohio, Illinois and Indiana. Currently, the company has 16 locations in Michigan and expects that number to double next year.