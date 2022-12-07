Roadrunners fall to defending national champions Published 11:27 am Wednesday, December 7, 2022

SOUTH HOLLAND, Ill. — The defending National Junior College Athletic Association Division II national champion South Suburban Bulldogs showed why they are still one of the best teams in the country as they defeated visiting Southwestern Michigan College 95-61 in men’s basketball Tuesday night.

The Bulldogs improved to 9-1 as they double up the Roadrunners (6-3) 52-26. SMC played a much closer second half, but ended up on the wrong end of a 43-35 scoring deficit.

Sean Burress (Harvey, Illinois) led Southwestern Michigan with 19 points, while Mari Nichols (Niles) added 12 points. The Roadrunners also got nine points from Rashawn Bost (Evanston, Illinois) and seven points from Mark Williams (Chicago).

The Roadrunners are now off until Dec. 17 when they hit the road again to face Jackson College.