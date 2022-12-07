Niles History Center to host Holiday Open House at Chapin Mansion Published 4:21 pm Wednesday, December 7, 2022

NILES — The last chance for visitors to see the Historic Chapin Mansion decorated for the holidays will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, December 17.

The Niles History Center will host a special Evening Open House. Attendees will have the opportunity to see the Fort St. Joseph Museum and Chapin Mansion all dressed up for the holidays decorated by various community groups and businesses in our theme for the year: “Season’s Greetings.” Don’t miss this magical event!

“Once again, our community decorators have outdone themselves,” states History Center Director Christina Arseneau. Each room has a unique look ranging from a rainbow tree to an elegant black and white display, seasonal white and blue, along with classic red and silver antiques. The Mickey Mouse room is back along with a fun reindeer scavenger hunt for exploring the Mansion.

Next door, the Fort St. Joseph Museum features exhibits of Père Noel and the Flying Canoe, French Colonial Christmas traditions as well as Rudolph historical memorabilia. Rudolph has a historical connection to Niles. The character was created by Robert May for the Montgomery Ward’s Department Store. Niles is the childhood home of A. Montgomery Ward, the store’s founder. Speaking of shopping, the Museum’s gift store will be open, offering a unique selection of historical books, toys and locally created art.

Admission to the Holiday Evening Open House is free and all ages are invited. The Niles History Center is located at 508 E. Main Street, Niles, MI. Please check the Niles History Center’s website, www.nileshistorycenter.org, for more information or call (269) 845-4054.