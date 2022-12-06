Niles sweeps crosstown rival Brandywine Published 11:05 am Tuesday, December 6, 2022

NILES — The host Niles girls and boys bowling teams swept crosstown rival Brandywine in a non-conference match at Joey Armadillo’s Monday.

The Vikings won the girl’s match 20-10, while the boys’ team defeated the Bobcats 27-3. Niles also won the JV match 30-0.

Girls Bowling

The Bobcats and Vikings split the Baker Matches, with the Bobcats winning the first 144-122, while Niles took the second, 112-106.

In the regular matches, Niles defeated Brandywine 1,253 pins to 1,222.

Chevelle Jaynes led the Vikings with a 376 series, which included a 202 game.

Brandywine was led by Autumn Dopkowski’s 288 series.

Boys Bowling

The Vikings swept the Baker Matches, winning 167-139 and 211-163.

In the regular matches, Niles defeated Brandywine 1,702 pins to 1,390.

Preston Sharpe led the Vikings with a 386 series, which included a game of 203. Conner Weston shot 344, which included a game of 204.

Brandywine was led by Luis Sanchez, who rolled a 347 series. David Kline rolled a 283 series.

