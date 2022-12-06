Eddies, Bucks land pair on all-state squad Published 8:24 pm Tuesday, December 6, 2022

EDWARDSBURG — A pair of Edwardsburg and Buchanan volleyball players earned Division 2 All-State honors from the Michigan Interscholastic Volleyball Coaches Association for 2022.

Drew Glaser, a sophomore, led the way with her selection to the second team.

Buchanan’s Faith Carson was a third-team pick, while teammate Josie West was named honorable mention. Both are seniors. Carson is headed to the Ohio State University to play basketball, while West will continue her volleyball career at West Virginia State University.

Niles’ Jillian Bruckner, a senior, was named honorable mention all-state for the second consecutive year.

In Division 3, Brandywine’s Kadence Brumitt, a junior, was an honorable mention selection for the second straight year.