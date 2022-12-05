Berrien County Health Department to host veteran food basket giveaway Dec. 7 Published 11:40 am Monday, December 5, 2022

BENTON HARBOR — The Berrien County Health Department is hosting a veteran food basket giveaway in partnership with other community organizations on Wednesday, Dec. 7.

The event will distribute 150 food baskets from 1 to 3 p.m. in the parking lot of the Health Department’s Benton Harbor office, 2149 E. Napier Ave. SE. Please enter using the main entrance on Napier Avenue.

The baskets will contain a variety of food items including fresh produce, a turkey, bottled water, dessert and more, as well as personal care products. In addition to the food basket giveaway, the Health Department will provide at-home COVID-19 tests.

“We’re excited to honor the veterans in our community by hosting this event,” said Health Officer Guy Miller. “Our veterans have given so much for our country, and we look forward to showing our gratitude.”

The Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency is partnering with Berrien County Veterans Services, as well as the Battle Creek VA Medical Center, Whirlpool Corp, Berrien County Health Department, Boss Services and other community groups, to host this event.

Proof of veteran’s status is required. An on-site team member will be available to confirm the status of veterans who do not have identification.

Contact Berrien County Veteran Services at (269) 983-7111, ext. 8224 with any questions.