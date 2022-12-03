Mishawaka women killed in three-vehicle crash in Howard Township Published 9:16 am Saturday, December 3, 2022

NILES — A 41-year-old Mishawaka, Indiana resident was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Howard Township Friday night.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Departments reports that at approximately 5:26 p.m. deputies responded to a crash involving two passenger vehicles and a semi-truck on M-60 and Anderson Road.

Investigation showed that Sarah Proctor, 41, of Mishawaka, was stopping in the roadway of M-60 to turn onto Anderson Road. Bridgette Garza, 34, of Dowagiac, was traveling southwest on M-60 and crashed into the back of Proctor’s vehicle. Garza’s vehicle continued off the roadway and rolled onto its side.

Proctor’s vehicle was pushed into the northeast lane of traffic. A semi-truck driven by Dale Rieder, 72, of Niles, was traveling northeast on M-60 and crashed into Proctor’s vehicle.

The vehicle driven by Garza had three passengers present at the times of the crash. Devan Harley, 30, of South Bend; Christopher Hall, 31, of Dowagiac; and Shelley Vanbrocklin, 13, of Dowagiac. All occupants of the vehicle were transported by SMCAS Ambulance to South Bend Memorial Hospital, for injuries sustained during the crash.

Proctor was pronounced deceased on scene.

This case remains under investigation.

Assisting agencies include Michigan State Police and Motor Carrier Division, Howard Township Fire Department, Niles Township Fire Department, and SMCAS Ambulance.