Daily Data: Saturday, Dec. 3 Published 12:44 am Saturday, December 3, 2022

BASKETBALL

BRANDYWINE 61, CONSTANTINE 25

At Niles

CONSTANTINE 25

Jaedyn Herlein 8, Autumn Ambs 0, Lilly Hofmeister 0, Lily Peters 0, Megan Middleton 3, Sienna Salisbury 2, Olivia Herlein 8, Jenny Clewell 2, Bella Cullifer 2. TOTALS: 11 3-13 25

BRANDYWINE 61

Adeline Gill 9, Karleigh Byrd 0, Adelyn Drotoz 7, Ireland Prenkert 14, Lexi Troup 0, Paige Risher 1, Miley Young 9, Kadence Brumitt 17, Cortney Bates 0, Allie Curtis-Lee 4. TOTALS: 25 5-11 61

Constantine 8 10 19 25

Brandywine 22 37 56 61

3-point baskets: Constantine 0, Brandywine 6 (Drotoz 2, Prenkert 4). Total fouls (fouled out): Constantine 12 (none), Brandywine 12 (none). Varsity records: Constantine 0–2, Brandywine 2-0

THREE RIVERS 68, NILES 12

At Three Rivers

NILES 12

Lacheryl Hampton 0, Elly Matlock 4, Aanastasia Kopczynski 0, Madison Zache 0, Kloe Kiggins 0, Alizabeth VanDePutte 0, Jessica Thornton 1, Kenzie Lakes 2, Alexandria Gerrits 2, Amirah Lee 3, Kayla Kiggins 0. TOTALS: 3 6-11 12

THREE RIVERS 68

Lanie Glass 3, Natalie Cezar 0, Gabby Charvat 13, Payge Ellifritz 5, Allie Mcglothlen 8, Aannabelle Gill 3, Dani Glass 15, Abby Lemacks 7, Alexa Lefevre 0, Jennaya Decker 14, Alyssa Stalker 0. TOTALS: 25 11-18 68

Niles 1 7 10 12

Three Rivers 24 50 55 68

3-point baskets: Niles 0, Three Rivers 5 (Ellifritz, D. Glass 3, Decker). Total fouls (fouled out): Niles 13 (none), Three Rivers 13 (none). Technical foul: Three Rivers (McGlothlen). Varsity records: Niles 0-1, Three Rivers 2-0

PLAINWELL 53, EDWARDSBURG 42

At Plainwell

EDWARDSBURG 42

Maddie Pobuda 2, Kenzie Schaible 5, Averie Markel 7, Kourtney Zarycki 4, Chloe Baker 2, Lindsey Dalenberg 0, Abby Bossler 10, Val Johnson 2, Caitlin Tighe 10. TOTALS: 11 17-20 42

PLAINWELL 53

Maya Johnson 7, Brooklyn Timpe 0, Grace Pettit 11, Alyssa Weldon 0, Ellery Troff 12, Lauren Vos 15, Mackenzie Topp 2, Lauren Cramer 4, Jadyn Erdody 2, Sophia Barth 0. TOTALS: 18 10-22 53

Edwardsburg 12 20 30 42

Plainwell 9 24 40 53

3-point baskets: Edwardsburg 3 (Schaible, Markel, Tighe), Plainwell 7 (Troff 3, Vos 4). Total fouls (fouled out): Edwardsburg 16 (none), Plainwell 17 (none). Varsity records: Edwardsburg 1-1, Plainwell 2-0

MARCELLUS 31, DELTON-KELLOGG 18

At Delton

MARCELLUS 31

Brooklyn Vantilburg 17, Talan Hiemstra 4, Clare Flory 4, Lily Scoggin 0, Olivia Hicks 2, Lindsay Huss 0, Addie Curtis 2, Ladora Bet Sargis 0, Sophia Affrieso 2. Caylee Bishop 0, Maddy O’Conor 0. TOTALS: 12 6-15 31

DELTON KELLOGG 18

Kasey Kateyn 0, Cadence Johnson 0, Paige Thomas 2, Mya Brickley 2, Summer Ritchie 0, Jordan Lyons 5, Paytn Robinson 0, Josie Williams 4, Lillie Ferris 0, Allie Trantham 4, Sydney Frie 1. TOTALS: 7 4-10 18

Marcellus 4 13 21 31

Delton 10 10 12 18

3-point baskets: Marcellus 1 (Vantilburg), Delton-Kellogg 0. Total fouls (fouled out): Marcellus 14 (none), Delton-Kellogg 17 (none). Varsity records: Marcellus 1-1, Delton-Kellogg