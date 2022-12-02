Lawrence “Joe” Kulesia Published 10:07 am Friday, December 2, 2022

Aug. 6, 1939-Nov., 20, 2022

Lawrence “Joe” Kulesia, 83, of Fort Myers, Florida passed away on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, under the care of Hope Hospice. He was born on Aug. 6, 1939, in South Bend, Indiana to parents, Chester and Phyllis Kulesia.

Joe attended Michigan State University and went on to become an entrepreneur in the restaurant business. He owned Kulesia’s in Vandalia, Michigan and also Pubber’s Sports Bar in Cassopolis, Michigan.

He married the love of his life, Joyce Bent on Jan. 20, 1962 ,at St. Anne’s Church. They resided in Donnell Lake, MI and Saugatuck, MI before making their home in Fort Myers, FL. Joe was always a diligent businessman and devoted to his thriving establishments. He worked tirelessly to provide for his family.

When he wasn’t busy working, Joe loved to indulge in his many interests which included snowmobiling, hunting, fishing, and golf. He was known to be the world’s greatest Gin player.

He will be dearly remembered by his loving wife of 60 years, Joyce Kulesia, son, Michael Kulesia, daughter, Stacie (and son in law Ronnie) Stark, grandchildren, Ian Shreve and Garrett Stark, and brother, Eugene Kulesia. He is also missed by his loving pets, Bekka and Bella.

Joe was sadly preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Karen Karle Kulesia, and his brother, Chester Kulesia, Jr., as well as his ever-faithful pet, Bebe. May he rest in Peace now with all of his friends and family in Heaven.

The family is planning a Celebration of Life in his Honor for this coming August.