Roadrunners split non-conference games Published 9:29 pm Thursday, December 1, 2022

DOWAGIAC — It was a tale of two games at the 1st Source Bank Fieldhouse Wednesday night.

The Southwestern Michigan College women’s basketball team routed visiting College of DuPage 79-42 to improve to 5-2 on the year, while the Roadrunners’ men’s basketball team dropped a 74-69 decision to CBG Preparatory to fall to 5-2 overall.

Women’s Basketball

The Roadrunners outscored visiting DuPage 25-9 in the first quarter as they won back-to-back games for the second time this season.

Southwestern Michigan (5-2) has now won four of its last five games.

Led by freshmen Macey Laubach (Edwardsburg) and Cameron Thomas (Hazel Crest, Illinois), Southwestern Michigan grabbed the huge early lead and cruised home with the victory. The Roadrunners led 47-15 at halftime and 57-32 after three quarters.

Laubach scored a game-high 23 points to go along with 10 rebounds, five steals and three assists. Thomas added 22 points. The duo combined to shoot 17-of-26 (65 percent) from the field. They also had all seven of SMC’s 3-pointers between them.

The Roadrunners also got nine points from Ariana Lemons and seven points from Nadia Collins. Lemons tied Laubach for the team lead with 10 rebounds. She also had three steals.

Mykah Berkompas led DuPage with 12 points. Sierra Gibson added 10 points.

Southwestern Michigan is back in action Saturday as they host Muskegon Community College in a Michigan Community College Athletic Association non-divisional game. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. in the 1st Source Bank Fieldhouse.

Men’s Basketball

CBG Preparatory jumped out to a 13-3 lead on the Roadrunners, who responded to by outscoring the visitors 31-19 the remainder of the first half to take a 34-32 halftime advantage.

In the final 20 minutes, Southwestern Michigan built a 14-point advantage only to have CBG turn the tables on the Roadrunners and erase that lead over the final 10 minutes, eventually taking the lead and going on to win the game.

Mari Nichols led five SMC players in double figures with 19 points, while Mark Williams added 15 and Rashawn Bost 11. Sean Burress and AJ Williams both finished with 10 points.

Joe Johnson led CBG Preparatory with a game-high 21 points. Marion Williams and Trell Pulliam both scored 18 points, while Dimetrius Butler added 11.

The Roadrunners are back in action Saturday as they host Muskegon Community College in a MCCAA non-divisional contest set to tipoff at 3 p.m.