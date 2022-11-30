Daily Data: Wednesday, Nov. 30 Published 12:39 am Wednesday, November 30, 2022

BASKETBALL

WATERVLIET 43, DOWAGIAC 37

At Dowagiac

WATERVLIET 43

Lilly Lefor 0, Grace Chisek 14, Ellie Golden 15, Madison Flowers 10, Riley Preston 0, Lauren Laws 2, Tia Caldwell 0, Abby Whorton 2. TOTALS: 14 10-14 43

DOWAGIAC 37

Josie Lock 6, Rebecca Guerney 0, Faith Green 0, Maggie Weller 12, Damia Brooks 0, Marlie Carpenter 3, Olivia Gadde 0, Audrey Johnson 2, Alanah Smith 14. TOTALS: 14 9-15 37

Watervliet 9 17 23 43

Dowagiac 6 15 30 37

3-point baskets: Watervliet 5 (Chisek, Golden 3, Flowers), Dowagiac 0. Total fouls (fouled out): Watervliet 10 (Lefor), Dowagiac 15 (none). Varsity records: Watervliet 1-0, Dowagiac 0-1

BRANDYWINE 75, NEW BUFFALO 14

At Niles

NEW BUFFALO 14

Bella Notorangelo 2, Jordan Bryk 4, Sami Smith 4, Ava Mancini 0, Aaliyah Bradshaw 0, Ava Totzke 0, Libby Bryk 0, Sadie James 0, Lily Ruskowski 4. TOTALS: 6 2-2 14

BRANDYWINE 75

Adeline Gill 13, Karleigh Byrd 2, Adelyn Drotoz 14, Ireland Prenkert 4, Tressa Hullinger 4, Lexi Troup 3, Paige Krisher 6, Miley Young 3, Niyah Mason 3, Kadence Brumitt 4, Cortney Bates 9, Allie Curtis-Lee 10. TOTALS: 29 8-12 7

New Buffalo 0 4 8 14

Brandywine 29 50 66 75

3-point baskets: New Buffalo 0, Brandywine 9 (Gill, Drotoz 2, Troup, Krisher 2, Bates 3). Total fouls (fouled out): New Buffalo 8 (none), Brandywine 6 (none). Varsity records: New Buffalo 0-1, Brandywine 1-0

EDWARDSBURG 56, LAKESHORE 53

At Stevensville

EDWARDSBURG 56

Maddie Pobuda 0, Kenzie Schaible 0, Averie Markel 25, Kourtney Zarycki 0, Chloe Baker 0, Lindsey Dalenberg 4, Abby Bossler 13, Val Johnson 4, Caitlin Tighe 10. TOTALS: 17 17-27 56.

LAKESHORE 53

Megan Wurster 19, Ainsley Ashby 0, Paige Lies 14, Emily Lockman 9, Bianca Chavez 2, Pallas Dominion 2, D’kara Scott 5, Makena Mihalik 0, Helaina Mihalik 2, Taylor Davis 0. TOTALS: 22 8-16 53

Edwardsburg 16 24 43 56

Lakeshore 12 29 43 53

3-point baskets: Edwardsburg 5 (Markel 5), Lakeshore 1 (Wurster). Total fouls (fouled out): Edwardsburg 14 (none), Lakeshore 22 (none). Varsity records: Edwardsburg 1-0, Lakeshore 0-1