Mack Everett Parrish Published 10:48 am Tuesday, November 29, 2022

Nov. 15, 1942-Oct. 19, 2022

Mack Everett Parrish, age 79 of Cassopolis, Michigan passed away Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at home.

He was born in Redstar, West Virginia on Nov. 15, 1942, the son of Jesse Francis Parrish and Louise (Rodeheaver) Parrish. He was raised in Oak Hill, WV where he was active in Boy Scouts and attained the level of Eagle Scout.

Mack was in Industrial Sales, working for many years at Powell Tool in South Bend.

Mack loved his children and grandchildren, they were everything to him. He loved his lake cottage and enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle for over 40 years. He enjoyed good food and making homemade Cabernet Sauvignon wine with friends.

Mack is survived by his daughters; Tracy (Sam) Cropsey of Marcellus MI., Christina Gearhart of Cincinnati, OH., Cindy (Steve) Weisenfelder of Camdenton, MO., son; Nathan (Susan) Parrish of Coldwater, MI., grandchildren; Rachel Ringle, Andrew Ringle, Hannah Parrish, Kelsey Parrish, Blake Weisenfelder, Lee Weigand, Amy Weigand, Madelaine Morales, Margaret McClain, and Wyatt Gearhart, 10 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Mack is preceded in death by his parents; Jesse and Louise Parrish; twin brother Jack and brother James Parrish.

Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, Oct.24, 2022, at the Mater-Ralston Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Little Fish Lake Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Promedica Hospice. Online condolences may be left at www.materralstonfuneralhome.com