Edwardsburg Lions Club announces 57th annual Christmas tree sale
November 29, 2022

EDWARDSBURG — A local organization is celebrating more than 50 years of providing Christmas trees to the community.

The Edwardsburg Lions Club announced it is celebrating 57 years of Christmas tree sales.

The trees were delivered the day after Thanksgiving with help from Lions, Leos, and friends of the community.

The tree lot, located at the H&R Block, 26091 US-12, Edwardsburg, is open from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday. Each year, the club orders more than 300 Fraser Fir trees (with heights of six to 12 feet) or Scotch Pine trees (with heights of six to 8 feet).

The Christmas tree sales have been one of the largest fundraisers for 57 years for the Edwardsburg Club.

“The Edwardsburg Club appreciates the continued support from our community in purchasing live trees,” the club announced in a news release. “The club uses the funds to do the many service projects within our community. Edwardsburg Lions wish everyone to stay safe and have Happy Holidays with family and loved ones.”