Robert “Kim” Oleson Published 6:14 pm Monday, November 28, 2022

June 9, 1952-Nov. 26, 2022

Kim Oleson, 70, of Niles passed away at Lakeland Hospital in Niles on Nov. 26, 2022.

Kim was born on June 9, 1952, in Batavia, Illinois to the late Robert and Sudie Oleson.

After graduating from Niles High School in 1971, Kim studied at Grand Valley and Ferris State University. After school, Kim worked for the Niles City Street Department, National Standard, and Dexter in Elkhart, Indiana.

On Feb. 19, 1977, Kim married the love of his life, Martha O’Toole. Together, they had four children. They spent many years sharing their love, laughter, and making memories with family and friends. Kim was a kind, generous man who never knew a stranger.

He had a passion for local history, Civil War history, Notre Dame football, and collecting antiques. Kim also enjoyed listening to music, playing darts, bowling, and golf.

Kim is survived by his loving wife and best friend, Martha K. Oleson; four children, Ryan (Edwardsburg), Katie (Niles), Sean (Niles), and Shannon (Niles); seven grandchildren, Isabella, Gavin, Gracie, Liam, Ryan, Evelyn, and Hunter; siblings Susan Oleson, John (Jan) Oleson, and Todd (Sarah) Oleson.

A celebration of life will take place at the Elks Lodge at 1322 Canal St. in Niles, on Dec. 4, 2022, from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Kim’s memory to the Fort St. Joseph Museum in Niles.

Condolences, photos, and memories may be left for the family at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Niles.