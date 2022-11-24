Daily Data: Thursday, Nov. 24
Published 10:00 pm Thursday, November 24, 2022
RUNNING
Niles-Buchanan YMCA Thanksgiving Day Run
At Niles
5K Results
Overall Male
Riley VanPelt, Lansing 16:59
Overall Female
Emily Pedzinski, Buchanan 18:29
Male Age Division Winners
4 and Under
Q. Patel, South Bend 32:03
5 to 9
R. Holderread, South Bend 25:00
10-14
Graham Tyler, Dublin, Ohio 17:26
15-19
Sam Markle, Berrien Springs 17:06
20-24
Brad Wurzel, Eau Claire 17:18
25-29
Riley VanPelt, Lansing 16:59
30-34
Samuel Fleckenstein, Ann Arbor 18:34
35-39
Justin Hembrecht, Granger, Ind. 18:21
40-44
Filemon Perez, South Bend 18:59
45-49
Chris White, Granger, Ind. 17:04
50-54
Kevin McNulty, South Bend 22:23
55-59
David Adamson, South Bend 24:23
60-64
Craig Miller, Elkhart, Ind. 21:55
65-69
Pete Baker, Niles 25:56
70-79
Avril Howe, South Bend 26:31
80 and Over
John Carlos Jr., Berrien Springs 52:23
Female Age Division Winners
4 and Under
T. Schwartz, Edwardsburg 41:41
5 to 9
A. Hershberger, Granger, Ind. 27:17
10-14
Adyson Baker, Buchanan 23:28
15-19
Mary Eubank, Granger, Ind. 18:56
20-24
Taryon Cullings, Stevensville 21:17
25-29
Emily Pedzinskim Buchanan 18:29
30-34
Alana Hart, Chicago 21:54
35-39
Amy Lester, Niles 19:39
40-44
Sarah Saylor, Niles 22:27
45-49
Crislin Hockenberry, Jamestown, N.Y. 23:30
50-54
Molly Pate, Berrien Springs 24:05
55-59
Sherry Fritz, Niles 25:43
60-64
Janet Scott, South Bend 26:35
65-69
Terry Feldbaum, South Bend 29:18
70-79
Cheryl Zuhl, 41:42
80 and Over
Mary Connolly 43:44
10K Results
Overall Male
Nick Arndt, New Carlisle, Ind. 34:22
Overall Female
Katie Paolucci, South Bend 37:55
Male Age Division Winners
10-14
Kush Grewal, Granger, Ind. 38:19
15-19
Grayson Wilson, South Bend 36:06
20-24
Jacob Corbett, LaPorte, Ind. 37:08
25-29
Nick Arndt. New Carlisle, Ind. 34:22
30-34
Nick Bugbee, Berrien Springs 38:19
35-39
Paul Judge, Berrien Springs 37:52
40-44
Troy Smits, St. Joseph 36:14
45-49
Richard Johnson, South Bend 46:28
50-54
John Arndt, New Carlisle, Ind. 38:00
55-59
Tony Baker, Benton Harbor 46:14
60-64
William O’Brien, Glen Ellyn, Ill. 44:56
65-69
Peter Hru, South Bend 46:06
70-79
Dave Mahar, Dowagiac 1:02:31
80 and Over
Thomas Sharp, Mill Creek, Ind. 1:11:05
Female Age Division Winners
5-9
A. Teske, Niles 1:19:03
10-14
Lydia Beran, Stevensville 57:11
15-19
Annika Retana, South Bend 45:00
20-24
Claire Stowe, South Bend 45:25
25-29
Francine Barchett, Benton Harbor 41:55
30-34
Tessa Mannolenti, South Bend, 47:35
35-39
Katie Paolucci, South Bend 37:55
40-44
Mary Woodka Ferraro, Denver, Co. 54:57
45-49
Jennifer Brake, South Bend 51:35
50-54
Michelle Holloway, Three Rivers 56:50
55-59
Rita Whise, St. Joseph 56:16
60-64
Judy Waumans, Niles 1:02:05
65-69
Cindy Rose, Berrien Center 1:12:39