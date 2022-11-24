Daily Data: Thursday, Nov. 24

Published 10:00 pm Thursday, November 24, 2022

By Staff Report

RUNNING

Niles-Buchanan YMCA Thanksgiving Day Run

At Niles

5K Results

Overall Male

Riley VanPelt, Lansing 16:59

Overall Female

Emily Pedzinski, Buchanan 18:29

 

Male Age Division Winners

4 and Under

Q. Patel, South Bend 32:03

5 to 9

R. Holderread, South Bend 25:00

10-14

Graham Tyler, Dublin, Ohio 17:26

15-19

Sam Markle, Berrien Springs 17:06

20-24

Brad Wurzel, Eau Claire 17:18

25-29

Riley VanPelt, Lansing 16:59

30-34

Samuel Fleckenstein, Ann Arbor 18:34

35-39

Justin Hembrecht, Granger, Ind. 18:21

40-44

Filemon Perez, South Bend 18:59

45-49

Chris White, Granger, Ind. 17:04

50-54

Kevin McNulty, South Bend 22:23

55-59

David Adamson, South Bend 24:23

60-64

Craig Miller, Elkhart, Ind. 21:55

65-69

Pete Baker, Niles 25:56

70-79

Avril Howe, South Bend 26:31

80 and Over

John Carlos Jr., Berrien Springs 52:23

 

Female Age Division Winners

4 and Under

T. Schwartz, Edwardsburg 41:41

5 to 9

A. Hershberger, Granger, Ind. 27:17

10-14

Adyson Baker, Buchanan 23:28

15-19

Mary Eubank, Granger, Ind. 18:56

20-24

Taryon Cullings, Stevensville 21:17

25-29

Emily Pedzinskim Buchanan 18:29

30-34

Alana Hart, Chicago 21:54

35-39

Amy Lester, Niles 19:39

40-44

Sarah Saylor, Niles 22:27

45-49

Crislin Hockenberry, Jamestown, N.Y. 23:30

50-54

Molly Pate, Berrien Springs 24:05

55-59

Sherry Fritz, Niles 25:43

60-64

Janet Scott, South Bend 26:35

65-69

Terry Feldbaum, South Bend 29:18

70-79

Cheryl Zuhl, 41:42

80 and Over

Mary Connolly 43:44

 

10K Results

Overall Male

Nick Arndt, New Carlisle, Ind. 34:22

Overall Female

Katie Paolucci, South Bend 37:55

 

Male Age Division Winners

10-14

Kush Grewal, Granger, Ind. 38:19

15-19

Grayson Wilson, South Bend 36:06

20-24

Jacob Corbett, LaPorte, Ind. 37:08

25-29

Nick Arndt. New Carlisle, Ind. 34:22

30-34

Nick Bugbee, Berrien Springs 38:19

35-39

Paul Judge, Berrien Springs 37:52

40-44

Troy Smits, St. Joseph 36:14

45-49

Richard Johnson, South Bend 46:28

50-54

John Arndt, New Carlisle, Ind. 38:00

55-59

Tony Baker, Benton Harbor 46:14

60-64

William O’Brien, Glen Ellyn, Ill. 44:56

65-69

Peter Hru, South Bend 46:06

70-79

Dave Mahar, Dowagiac 1:02:31

80 and Over

Thomas Sharp, Mill Creek, Ind. 1:11:05

 

Female Age Division Winners

5-9

A. Teske, Niles 1:19:03

10-14

Lydia Beran, Stevensville 57:11

15-19

Annika Retana, South Bend 45:00

20-24

Claire Stowe, South Bend 45:25

25-29

Francine Barchett, Benton Harbor 41:55

30-34

Tessa Mannolenti, South Bend, 47:35

35-39

Katie Paolucci, South Bend 37:55

40-44

Mary Woodka Ferraro, Denver, Co. 54:57

45-49

Jennifer Brake, South Bend 51:35

50-54

Michelle Holloway, Three Rivers 56:50

55-59

Rita Whise, St. Joseph 56:16

60-64

Judy Waumans, Niles 1:02:05

65-69

Cindy Rose, Berrien Center 1:12:39

 

More Sports

Thanksgiving Day Run draws more than 1,800 participants to Niles

Krush Pink win fifth- and sixth-grade Little Spikers title

Roadrunners sweep Bethel University JV

Daily Data: Tuesday, Nov. 22

Print Article