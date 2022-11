Brenda Spray, of Niles Published 4:12 pm Thursday, November 24, 2022

Brenda Spray, 66, of Niles, died Nov. 15, 2022. Brenda’s family will be remembering her privately. Condolences, photos, and memories may be left for the family at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com. Arrangements entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Niles.