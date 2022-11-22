One injured in two-vehicle Jefferson Township crash Published 11:11 am Tuesday, November 22, 2022

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — A Cassopolis resident was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Jefferson Township Tuesday morning, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Richard J. Behnke reports his office responded to a crash involving injuries on M-60 Hwy near Dailey Road in Jefferson Township. This crash occurred at approximately 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Dowagiac resident Gary Schaller, 71, was traveling southbound on Dailey Road. Schaller stopped at the stop sign at Dailey Road and M-60 Hwy. Schaller stated he looked both ways and proceeded forward and did not see the second vehicle traveling westbound.

The second vehicle was driven by Cassopolis resident Aloma Smith, 59. Smith collided with Schaller at the intersection of M-60 Hwy and Dailey Road. Smith was transported by PrideCare Ambulance to St. Joe Med Center for minor injuries sustained in the crash.

Seat belts were worn. Drugs and alcohol are not suspected factors in the crash. Assisting agencies on scene were PrideCare and Cassopolis Fire Dept.