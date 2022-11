Karin Buda Published 10:04 am Tuesday, November 22, 2022

Karin Buda, 60, of Edwardsburg, passed away Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. A time of visitation will be November 30, 2022 from 4-7pm at Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Niles.