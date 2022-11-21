John Phillip Seese Jr. Published 2:41 pm Monday, November 21, 2022

May 12, 1961-Nov. 18, 2022

John Phillip Seese Jr., 61, of Niles, MI passed away on Friday, Nov.18, 2022, at Lakeland Community Hospital in Niles.

He was born May 12, 1961, in South Bend, IN, to the late Carol Morgan and John Phillip Seese Sr. On Feb. 14, 1998, John married Marie Leidy in Niles, MI. John loved the Miami Dolphins, bass fishing, and being with his friends at Front St. Pizza Pub.

John is survived by his wife, Marie Seese; sons, David Seese, Michael Potokar; sisters, Sandra Bacewic, Diana (William) Squibb; granddaughters, Ivy Potokar, Scarlet Potokar; and niece, Shasta (Chris Martens) Nash.

Per John’s wishes, cremation has taken place. Family will have a celebration of life at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hoven Funeral Home, Buchanan, MI. Online condolences may be made at www.hovenfunerals.com