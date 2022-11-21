Ascension Borgess-Lee Hospital Receives Performance Leadership Award for Quality Published 12:08 pm Monday, November 21, 2022

DOWAGIAC — Ascension Borgess-Lee Hospital has been recognized with a 2022 Performance Leadership Award for excellence in quality by The Chartis Center for Rural Health. Performance Leadership Awards honor top quartile performance among rural hospitals in the categories of quality, outcomes and patient perspective.

“I am so proud of the staff and physicians at Ascension Borgess-Lee Hospital for their commitment and continued focus on the high quality care we provide to our patients,” said Natalie Ryder, MBA-HM MSN RN NE-BC, administrator of Ascension Borgess-Lee Hospital. “To be recognized for quality care is proof of our dedication and commitment to carry out our Mission of providing compassionate care to the people we are privileged to serve across Southwest Michigan.”

The Performance Leadership Awards are based on the results of the Chartis Rural Hospital Performance INDEXTM, the industry’s most comprehensive and objective assessment of rural hospital performance. INDEX data is trusted and relied upon by rural hospitals, health systems with rural footprints, hospital associations and state offices of rural health across the country to measure and monitor performance across several areas impacting hospital operations and finance.