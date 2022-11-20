Lawton man extricated from between two vehicles in Newberg Township crash Published 12:51 pm Sunday, November 20, 2022

CASSOPOLIS — A Lawton man had to be extricated when he was trapped between two vehicles in a multi-car crash in Newberg Township Sunday afternoon.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash on M-60 near Robbins Lake Road at approximately 4:59 p.m.

Alek James Dahlgren, 18, of Cassopolis, was traveling east bound on M-60. Dahlgren swerved to miss a vehicle stopping in the roadway and slid off the roadway. Dahlgren’s vehicle then crashed into a vehicle that was already off the roadway and stuck in the snow.

The passenger of the vehicle in the snow, Stephen Edward Carroll, 73, of Lawton, was out of the vehicle attempting to remove it when the crash occurred. Carroll was entrapped between the two vehicles, until Emergency Personnel were able to extract him. Carroll was transported by Newberg Ambulance, to Three Rivers Hospital for his injuries sustained from the crash.

Alcohol and drugs are not suspected factors in the crash. Speed for the road conditions, is considered a factor in the crash.

Assisting agencies on scene were Newberg Fire Department, and Newberg Ambulance service.