Jack M. Lewandowski Published 9:46 am Saturday, November 19, 2022

March 4, 1948-Nov. 15, 2022

Jack M. Lewandowski, 74, of Dowagiac, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at Calvary Bible Church, 27032 Marcellus Hwy, Dowagiac, with Pastor Stacey Wilder officiating. Burial will follow at South Wayne Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family on Monday, from 10 a.m., until the time of service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jack’s name may be made to Calvary Bible Church. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for the family may do so at www.clarkch.com.

Jack was born March 4, 1948, in Dowagiac, to George and Blanche (Normand) Lewandowski. He attended and graduated from Dowagiac High School, the class of 1966. Jack was a hard-working man, he worked for Ed Lowe as a part time security guard, was a Cass County Reserve Officer and worked for the State of Michigan for over 30 years before his retirement. On February 19, 1999, he married the love of his life, Diann Garsee. Jack enjoyed spending time outdoors where he loved to go hunting, fishing, and flying his private plane. Most of all he loved his family and will be greatly missed.

Jack is survived by his loving wife, Diann Lewandowski; step-sons, Kevin (Cristy) Ernst and Keith (Cynthia) Ernst; grandchildren, Charlie (Pamela) Ernst, Justin (Katrina) Ernst, Tasha Ernst and Christopher Houghton; great-grandchildren, Andrew, Kevin, Addison, Brooklynn, Aiden, Kailynn, Kyleigh, Kinsley, Mackenzie and Brandon; brothers, George (Joann) Lewandowski and Al Lewandowski; cousins, Dick Miller and Dave Norman.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Blanche Lewandowski; great-granddaughter, Sophia Ernst; and sister-in-law, Deborah Lewandowski.