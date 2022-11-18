Otsego continues stranglehold on Wolverine Conference Published 10:35 am Friday, November 18, 2022

EDWARDSBURG — The domination by Otsego in boys and girls Wolverine Conference cross country teams continues this season.

The Bulldogs swept both championships at the league meet, which was hosted at the Edwardsburg Sports Complex.

The Otsego girls cross country team won its 10th consecutive championship, while the boys team won its eighth straight title.

The Bulldogs dominated both all-conference teams with six boys and six girls finishing in the top 16 to receive the honor. Otsego’s Steve Long was also named Wolverine Conference Coach of the Year.

Niles and Edwardsburg each had one runner finish in the top 16 to earn all-conference. The Vikings’ Aiden Krueger finished fifth at the conference meet, while the Eddies’ Dane Bailey finished ninth.

Edwardsburg’s Claire Ritchey finished 12th to earn all-league status.

All-Wolverine Conference Boys Cross Country

Pierce Bentley, Otsego

Austin Williford, Paw Paw

Will VanderBor, Paw Paw

Colin Wesseldyk, Otsego

Aiden Krueger, Niles

Caleb Wesseldyk, Otsego

Sulley Zietlow, Three Rivers

Thai Nguyen, Plainwell

Dane Bailey, Edwardsburg

Luke Aldrich, Otsego

Tucker Radgens, Vicksburg

Skye Smith, Vicksburg

Aidan Goodwin, Otsego

Kenny Sheffer, Otsego

Isaac Veen, Plainwell

Liam Troutner, Plainwell

Coach of the Year

Steve Long, Otsego

All-Wolverine Conference Girls Cross Country

Megan Germain, Otsego

Emma Hoffman, Otsego

Logan Brazee, Otsego

Emma Steele, Vicksburg

Taylor Mitchell, Otsego

Berkley Holtz, Sturgis

Madison Johnson, Paw Paw

Jennifer Hernandez, Three Rivers

Grace Pettit, Plainwell

Amanda Laughery, Vicksburg

Maeline DeHanne, Otsego

Claire Ritchey, Edwardsburg

Rebekah Stachura, Otsego

Molly Young, Vicksburg

Sydney Bir, Sturgis

Amelia Gibbs, Paw Paw

Coach of the Year

Steve Long, Otsego