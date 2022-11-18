Otsego continues stranglehold on Wolverine Conference
Published 10:35 am Friday, November 18, 2022
EDWARDSBURG — The domination by Otsego in boys and girls Wolverine Conference cross country teams continues this season.
The Bulldogs swept both championships at the league meet, which was hosted at the Edwardsburg Sports Complex.
The Otsego girls cross country team won its 10th consecutive championship, while the boys team won its eighth straight title.
The Bulldogs dominated both all-conference teams with six boys and six girls finishing in the top 16 to receive the honor. Otsego’s Steve Long was also named Wolverine Conference Coach of the Year.
Niles and Edwardsburg each had one runner finish in the top 16 to earn all-conference. The Vikings’ Aiden Krueger finished fifth at the conference meet, while the Eddies’ Dane Bailey finished ninth.
Edwardsburg’s Claire Ritchey finished 12th to earn all-league status.
All-Wolverine Conference Boys Cross Country
Pierce Bentley, Otsego
Austin Williford, Paw Paw
Will VanderBor, Paw Paw
Colin Wesseldyk, Otsego
Aiden Krueger, Niles
Caleb Wesseldyk, Otsego
Sulley Zietlow, Three Rivers
Thai Nguyen, Plainwell
Dane Bailey, Edwardsburg
Luke Aldrich, Otsego
Tucker Radgens, Vicksburg
Skye Smith, Vicksburg
Aidan Goodwin, Otsego
Kenny Sheffer, Otsego
Isaac Veen, Plainwell
Liam Troutner, Plainwell
Coach of the Year
Steve Long, Otsego
All-Wolverine Conference Girls Cross Country
Megan Germain, Otsego
Emma Hoffman, Otsego
Logan Brazee, Otsego
Emma Steele, Vicksburg
Taylor Mitchell, Otsego
Berkley Holtz, Sturgis
Madison Johnson, Paw Paw
Jennifer Hernandez, Three Rivers
Grace Pettit, Plainwell
Amanda Laughery, Vicksburg
Maeline DeHanne, Otsego
Claire Ritchey, Edwardsburg
Rebekah Stachura, Otsego
Molly Young, Vicksburg
Sydney Bir, Sturgis
Amelia Gibbs, Paw Paw
Coach of the Year
Steve Long, Otsego