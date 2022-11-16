Edwardsburg’s Baker earns All-Wolverine Conference honors Published 9:35 am Wednesday, November 16, 2022

EDWARDSBURG — The 2022 Wolverine Conference girls golf race will go down as one of the closest in league history.

The four teams battled it out for the conference championship were separated by eight points.

Vicksburg claimed the Wolverine Conference title by finishing first in the jamboree standings, edging out Plainwell 54-53 to finished with 16 points, while Otsego was third with 12 points and Sturgis fourth with 10 points. Heading into the conference tournament at Pine View Golf Course in Three Rivers, needed to win to earn the championship.

Vicksburg did just that, shooting 371 to easily finish ahead of runner-up Otsego, which shot 396. Sturgis finished third with a 399 and Plainwell fourth with a 402.

Plainwell’s Renae Jaeger dominated the rest of the conference to win the Oustanding Golf Award as she finished with a stroke average of 39.2. Edwardsburg’s Chloe Baker was second to Jaeger with a stroke average of 46.4.

Rounding out the remainder of the first-team All-Wolverine Conference team were Otsego’s Maddie Schense, Vicksburg’s Brooklyn Ringler, Sturgis’ Madison Webb, Vicksburg’s Olivia Beyer, Sturgis’ Citori Kosmerick, Vicksburg’s Sidney Jones, Otsego’s Malia Holmes and Plainwell’s Ashley McKenney.

The final standings had Vicksburg with 24 points, Otsego and Plainwell tied for second with 19 points, while Sturgis finished fourth with 16 points. Paw Paw had 12 points, Edwardsburg nine points, Niles six points and Three Rivers three points.

All-Wolverine Conference Golf

First Team

Renae Jaeger, Plainwell

Chloe Baker, Edwardsburg

Maddie Schense, Otsego

Brooklynn Ringler, Vicksburg

Madison Webb, Sturgis

Olivia Beyer, Vicksburg

Citori Kosmerick, Sturgis

Sidney Jones, Vicksburg

Malia Holmes, Otsego

Ashley McKenney, Plainwell

Outstanding Golfer Award

Renae Jaeger, Plainwell

Coach of the Year

Jared Meyer, Vicksburg

Honorable Mention

Sydney Grile, Otsego

Annesa Jaeger, Plainwell

Grace Mitchell, Paw Paw

Aspen Hyska, Sturgis

Hannah Falkenstein, Sturgis