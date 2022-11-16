AUTHORITIES: Patient dies after shooting herself at Niles hospital Published 8:00 am Wednesday, November 16, 2022

NILES — A Niles woman shot and killed herself Tuesday morning at the Corewell Health Niles Hospital, according to the Niles Police Department.

Officers received the call at 11:08 a.m. Tuesday after an elderly woman, 72, entered the emergency room having medical issues. After being taken to an exam room, she pulled out a gun when she was alone and killed herself.

The hospital was on lockdown after the incident as standard procedure. The lockdown was lifted after concluding there was no danger.