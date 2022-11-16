Anastasia Sarratore Published 8:57 am Wednesday, November 16, 2022

July 2, 1952-Nov. 14, 2022

Anastasia “Stacey” Sarratore, 70, of Niles, passed away on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at her home with her loved ones surrounding her.

On a hot summer day, Alkiviadis and Frances (Medder) Caparell welcomed their twin girls, Anastasia and Lynette on July 2, 1952, in South Bend, Indiana.

Shortly after graduation, Stacey wed Frank “Sparky” Sarratore at a ceremony in Niles, Michigan. As a summer baby, Stacey continued to enjoy time outdoors. She and her husband, Sparky, treasured over 35 years at Indian Lake, with family and friends; oftentimes over a campfire or by the water. Quite the socialite, Stacey played for years on local golf and bowling leagues. When she wasn’t crafting at home, she enjoyed finding the next great deal at the stores, shopping was a favorite. While Stacey lived a life full of fun at the lake, traveling, or competing at the local golf course or bowling alley, what brought her the most joy was to be surrounded by her family, especially her grandchildren.

Stacey is preceded in death by her parents, Alkiviadis and Frances Caparell.

Surviving Stacey is her husband of 52 years, Frank Sarratore and her son, Douglas (Kris) Sarratore of Niles, Michigan. She will also be missed by grandchildren, Blake Sarratore of Niles, and Victoria “Tori” (Bradley) Blackburn of Goshen, Indiana and her two great-grandchildren, Brentley and Gracelyn Blackburn. Stacey’s memory will also be cherished by her twin sister, Lynette (Michael) Wright of Niles, brother, Jeff (Mary Ann) Blacketter of Florida; brother-in-law, Andrew (Beverly) Sarratore of Niles; friend of the family, Joe Augastino of Niles and special nieces and nephews.

Those wishing to make a memorial donation in honor of Stacey have been asked to consider Caring Circle, 4025 Health Park Lane, St. Joseph, MI 49085 or the Hematology and Oncology Department, 5340 Holy Cross Pkwy, Mishawaka, IN 46545. The family appreciates the care Stacey received from Caring Circle Hospice as well as Dr. Bilal Ansari, Beth Mondschein and all the staff.

In keeping with Stacey’s wishes, her family will gather privately to celebrate her life.

