Roberts win fourth BMX world championship Published 9:21 am Monday, November 14, 2022

ABU DHABI — The world domination of Hannah Roberts continue Sunday as the former Buchanan resident captured her fourth BMX Freestyle Park World Championship.

Roberts, who won the silver medal for the United States at the Tokyo Olympics, has won four of the five freestyle world titles since the event’s inception in 2017.

Roberts won the UCI Urban Cycling World Championship Sunday with 87.20 points to defeat running-up Nikita Ducarroz, of Switzerland, who scored 84.70 points. Iveta Miculycova, of Czechoslovakia, was third with 83.20 points.

Olympic gold medalist Charlotte Worthington, of Great Britain, was sixth with 77.56. A pair of Roberts’ teammates — Perris Benegas and Angie Marino — finished seventh and ninth, respectively.

Roberts also won the world champion in 2017, 2019 and 2021.